Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

We are now in the full swing of Libra season which always brings in a mix of anxiety and glamour as we try to balance out our egos and emotions. And on Sept. 29, the love planet Venus enters Libra. Libra is one of the zodiac signs ruled by Venus, so this marks a delicious placement for romance and seduction.

This station will also have us more willing to be empathetic, cooperative, and kind in the areas of partnerships.

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for you this week…



Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

Prepare for karmic lessons to come up over the next few weeks. This may come in the form of a new relationship (platonic or romantic) and it will be filled with harsh truths about some of your shadow elements that need healing. While it won’t be easy, the less you try to deny it, the smoother the transition will be. Just try not to judge yourself so harshly.

RED FLAG: If there’s a friend that you’ve been feeling a distance growing from – it’s not in your imagination. Have a talk to get to the bottom of things and be prepared to walk away if you have to.

SWEET SPOT: As we move into Libra season..take the time to really try and strike a balance between work and play —both are equally important.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!