It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week we have the heady combo of the newly arrived Venus in Virgo (9/5) Mercury Retrograde in Libra (9/10) and the Moon in Taurus starting on 9/13. These three will have a heavy influence on our indulgences, our aesthetics, our need for comfort and stability, and using the power of our discernment.

If you’ve a prominent placement (Sun, Moon, Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Venus) in one of these signs then you’ll be affected more deeply.

We will quickly learn where our boundaries are and a better way to enforce them.

You may find yourself wanting to indulge in old not so great habits at the dinner table and online shopping (Taurean/Libra influence) or backspinning back into healthier ways of being both physically and emotionally (Virgo influence).

Whatever comes up, don’t make grandiose plans, promises or purchases until after the retrograde season.

Okay let’s jump into it…

Here’s what’s in store for the signs this week!

CAPRICORN:

Good fortune is on its way to you via long held friendships and perhaps an ex-co-worker or two. Even if you’re not job hunting, now is a good time to update your resume and spin the block with it on LinkedIn. RED FLAG: An attitude of gratitude keeps you in divine alignment even on your hardest days. Stay centered. SWEET SPOT: 2022 has been a year of emotional transformation for many of you – some of this was painful but know that by December things will become crystal clear and frankly sweet.

