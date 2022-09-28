Bossip Video

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see a wife make a shocking admission that leaves her hubby speechless.

Nate and Stacia are meeting with Pastor Cal and getting REAL about relationships, so real in fact that Stacia’s admitting to a previous transgression.

The two have hit the four-week mark, consummated their marriage, and connected over each other’s childhoods including an emotional moment when Stacia burst into tears while chatting with Nate’s father who raised him as a single dad.

Play

The couple also met with Dr. Pepper who urged them to work on conflict resolution by holding hands during tough discussions.

“When you’re having a tough discussion, if you hold hands, it will modify how you talk,” said the #MAFS expert. “You will remember that you’re the team addressing the question.”

Now it’s Dr. Pepper’s fellow #MAFS expert’s turn to consult the couple and it will lead to a shocking admission.

“Married At First Sight” Season 15 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Stacia and Nate chatting with Pastor Cal about insecurities and the #MAFS expert asks them about cheating. Stacia admits that she’s been cheated and cheated herself, but says that she’s a changed woman.

“It happened 10 plus years ago so I’m not that person anymore,” says Stacia.

When Pastor Cal asks Nate how he feels about Stacia’s confession, it’s clear that he’s shocked.

“[I feel] just a little bit of disappointment,” says Nate. “You know because I’m married to somebody that has had that experience in the past.

He continues,

“I see her a certain way, you know I’m proud to have Stacias as my wife and when I hear something like that it’s just a little alarming because I see her as a great woman and cheating is is not really a great thing.”

Pastor Cal then asks Stacia if she feels “comfortable” or “safe” to share things like this with her husband.

“It’s uh shaky,” says Stacia. “I don’t know what’s going to happen the next time if I share information, am I going to get judged.”

The expert then flips the question to Nate as he and his wife look on somberly.

“If you’re wondering well she hasn’t told me everything, the question is does she need to?” asks Pastor Cal.

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

Luckily for these two, things won’t be totally serious tonight and viewers will see them have some intimate time together that includes whipped cream, which is clearly Nate’s favorite.

You can see the continuation of this moment when a new episode of”Married at First Sight” airs TONIGHT Wednesday, September 28 at 8/7 c on Lifetime.