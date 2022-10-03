Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

The first few weeks of October make up the largest chunk of Libra season 2022, which will spotlight our partnerships (new and old), seeking out more pleasure and ushering in strategic balance in the areas that we need it most.

This is a great time for a spiritual cleansing of the home, body and spirit as well as performing love rituals.

On Oct 9th we have a powerful Full Moon in Aries. Under this brazen and fearless leader energy we need to focus on really letting go of both internal and external factors that are impeding our progress. A Road Opening ritual (get a Road Opening Candle and write down what you want to release and burn it with the candlelight) will be great to do under this moon or write a release letter to someone who you need to get things off your chest. (You can choose to mail or simply burn this letter- releasing all the negative emotions with it.)

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for you this week…

CAPRICORN:

Themes around goals, ego, ambition, and perceived failures from your past will come up heavily this week. While you may want to sit there and rehash where you went wrong – that’s actually not the purpose of these memories flooding up. It’s to give you time to take a long look at your life over the past decade and decide how you want to move forward into a new life in 2023. The key is to step out of your logical mind and into your emotional body and only follow through on the things that feel good to your soul. RED FLAG: A rejuvenating and fun-filled New Life awaits on the other side of your overly critical thinking. Release the brain fog! SWEET SPOT: Expect a timely message to occur in your dreams this week! This could be in regards to finance or a home matter.

