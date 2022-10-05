The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards aired Tuesday and this year they took it back to The A.

The Fat Joe-hosted awards took place at the Cobb Energy Centre and brought out the hottest names in Hip Hop.

The show featured an all-star tribute to the iconic LOUD Records and its pioneering founder Steve Rifkind and BET turned up the show with a legendary lineup featuring Lil’ Flip, Dead Prez, Mobb Deep with Lil’ Kim, M.O.P., Remy Ma, and Fat Joe, Three 6 Mafia and Wu-Tang Clan.

Other artists who hit the stage included Fivio Foreign, Joey Bada$$, Kodak Black, and fan fave GloRilla.

“Big Glo” went on to take home the coveted Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist award and the Memphis rapper held back tears while accepting her trophy.

The night’s biggest winners were Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Kendrick Lamar ruled the night with 6 wins, including Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer, and Album of the Year for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. He shared two additional wins including Best Hip Hop Video for “Family Ties” with Baby Keem and Video Director of the Year with Dave Free.

Drake took home three wins including Best Collaboration for “Wait For U” with Future and Tems, then tying himself for the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse with contributions on “Wait For U” and Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs.”

The Diamond Princess Trina was awarded the “I Am Hip Hop” award and reflected on her over 20-year rap career.

The #BETHipHop ‘Best Hip Hop Platform’ Award Causes A Stir Online

As the show was airing, quite a bit of controversy erupted on Twitter when Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” podcast tied with NORE’s “Drink Champs” for Best Hip Hop Platform. Since “Caresha Please” has only aired 6 episodes, viewers felt like Drink Champs should have won on its own.

Several people also hinted that Caresha’s relationship with mega mogul Diddy may have had something to do with her win.

Noreaga had no issue with the tie, in fact, the podcaster who vowed to never attend another award show after losing to Silk The Shocker years ago was all smiles during his heartwarming acceptance speech.

Yung Miami also took to Twitter with a post and laughed at people upset about her win.

Hip Hop Awards Cyphers Featured Hot New Talent

The Infamous Bet Hip Hop Awards Cyphers this year included Baby Tate, Big Boss Vette, Deetranada, Guapdad 4000, Jayson Cash, Ray Vaughn, Reuben Vincent, Sa-Roc, Sauce Walka, and Topaz Jones followed by a digital-exclusive cypher featuring rising stars Armani Caesar, Kentheman, Nana, Navelle Hice, OT The Real, and Yung Pooda.

Check out the complete list of BET Hip-Hop Awards Winners below:

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR – MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS

SONG OF THE YEAR

LATTO – BIG ENERGY

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

KENDRICK LAMAR & BABY KEEM – FAMILY TIES

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

GLO RILLA

BEST COLLABORATION

FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS – WAIT FOR U

BEST DUO OR GROUP

EARTH GANG

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

KENDRICK LAMAR

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

BENJAMIN EPPS (FRANCE)

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR & DAVE FREE

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ DRAMA

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

HITMAKA

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 CENT

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

CARESHA PLEASE & DRINK CHAMPS (TIE)

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

DRAKE – WAIT FOR U (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS) & CHURCHILL DOWNS (JACK HARLOW FEAT. DRAKE) (TIE)

IMPACT TRACK

LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME