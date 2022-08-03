Now, Irv…

Irv Gotti Reveals How He Found Out Ex-Boo Ashanti & Nelly Were Together

Chatty Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti can’t seem to keep Ashanti‘s name out of his mouth and he drunkenly chatted up a storm about the “Foolish” singer during an upcoming appearance on N.O.R.E.’s chaotic Drink Champs podcast.

In the now viral clip, Gotti (who was married with kids at the time) reveals how he found out that his ex-boo Ashanti (who he admitted to being in love with) had moved on with “Country Grammar” star Nelly.

Damn Ashanti did Irv Gotti dirty stepping out with Nelly..Good thing he had his wife's shoulder to cry on https://t.co/BO2wJWnkX5 — BIG MALCOLM X PLAY COUSIN (@Omowale99949437) August 2, 2022

“I can get past you wanting to be with Nelly,” a seemingly drunken Irv says in the clip, adding, “listen, at the time it happens, any man is hurt… the chick you f*cking in love with is with this n*gga… you wanna hear how I found out? I was at home … listen to this sh*t. This is God wanting me to find out. I was at home. NBA package, I like watching sports. ‘Oh my God, what’s this commotion going on in the stadium?’ ‘We just found out what the commotion is. Nelly just walked in with Ashanti.'”

Back in 2019, Irv claimed he was in a brief somethingship with Ashanti while separated from his wife Debra Lorenzo.

You may recall him addressing the situation directly with Wendy Williams live on her show, saying:

“Ashanti is not a homewrecker, guys,” he said. “Ashanti had nothing to do with me and Deb. Deb caught me when I was directing ‘I Cry’ in Baltimore. Deb, being the vicious person she is, she came down unannounced, ‘I’m Mrs. Lorenzo, give me the room key.’ The door was latched, but she knows I’m in there. That’s what broke me and Deb up.”

Interestingly, an Ashanti fan account pointed out inconsistencies in Irv’s story that might not even be true.

Irv Gotti needs to stop talking about Ashanti, he’s been doing it for over a decade. His stories are just as inconsistent as his diet plan 🗣 and here’s proof. pic.twitter.com/qQZIi2Ztm5 — Ashanti Daily (@ashantidaily) August 2, 2022

Do you think Ashanti will even respond to this foolishness? Tell us down below and enjoy Irv getting clowned across Twitter on the flip.