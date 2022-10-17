Larys Strong's Foot Fetish Stuns 'House Of The Dragon' Viewers
#OnlyFeets: Super Freaky Boy Larys Strong’s Forlorn Feet Fappery Sends ‘House Of The Dragon’ Fans Into A Frenzy
Larys did WHAT???
Larys told Alicent the rent was DUE 👣💦 #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/0cHH3agf81
— local broccoli (@ReillySmith2001) October 17, 2022
‘House of the Dragon‘ fans are buzzing over Ser Larys Strong’s freaknasty foot fetish that stirred up hilarious shenanigans across social media and beyond.
In the shocking scene, Strong can be seen pleasuring himself to the sight of Queen Alicent Hightower’s feet as part of a skeevy arrangement where he provides valuable intel that she uses to plot covert missions.
Queen Alicent Hightower, first of her name, originator of the selling of feet pics#hotd pic.twitter.com/ZgLFgizGSF
— grassy ferret (@grassyferret) October 17, 2022
Nicknamed ‘Clubfoot,’ Strong burned his own family alive and schemed his way into Queen Alicent’s inner circle where he trades the secrets he procures for fappy foot time–a seemingly fair deal (depending on who you ask).
“Looking at her feet and then having a wank, basically,” said Episode 9 director Clare Kilner during an interview with EW’s ‘West of Westeros’ podcast.
Not Queen Alicent Hightower, first of her name, selling feet content for valuable information. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/awzosVds0O
— ellen (@nostalgicgirl93) October 17, 2022
Kilner, who directed episodes 4 and 5, confirmed that Executive Producer Sara Hess and a writer on episode 9, came up with Larys’ freaky foot fetish.
“Her mind is incredible. I mean, she really wrote us a wonderful episode, I have to say,” Kilner remarks. “But, yeah, that was an interesting scene actually… Funnily enough, you get the intimacy coordinators [for] all the nudity, but they don’t think about it for this.”
“It’s so intrusive and invasive,” she adds. “It’s a really dirty scene.”
You may recall Strong showing strong signs of creepiness with a quick flash of the eyes during this scene back in episode 6.
And then there’s this clip where Strong’s creep levels were off the charts.
Based on what we know about the Game of Thrones-verse, this is only the beginning of shocking moments to come.
What was your reactions to Larys’ freaky foot fetish? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over the moment on the flip.
Me when I realize what kind of “arrangement” Larys and Alicent got going on… #hotd #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/wZRfKuCy4i
— I’m amazing. (@kcdakingslayer) October 17, 2022
"Send feet paintings" – Larys Strong
— Queens Child Project, Project Manager (@SoloChills) October 17, 2022
me to larys if i ever passed him by #houseofthedragon#houseofthedragonhbo pic.twitter.com/bg6FKCM5Lz
— mason (@kalluzeblover) October 17, 2022
Wtf was that scene with Alicent and Larys #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/0419BzTVZL
— ale (@AleGarc60774190) October 17, 2022
it’s the way alicent was already taking her shoes and socks off without larys even having to say anything. like y’all done this before??! #HouseOfTheDragon
— mira 🐉 (@rhaelina) October 17, 2022
The camera crew that had to film the scene between alicent & larys #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/YIOKkbr9ZY
— The Realm’s Delight (@HOTDremix) October 17, 2022
Alicent Hightower selling feet pics for information to Larys Strong was not on my bingo card for tonight’s episode 💀#HouseoftheDragon #demdragons #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #hotd pic.twitter.com/ElAVnG8xhS
— yari (@watrmelonsugarr) October 17, 2022
I need someone to tell me why that Larys scene was necessary. PLEASE 😭 #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/HpiPV32ODb
— dragon… my balls ➐ (@NightOwlNikk) October 17, 2022
Larys KILLED SIR HARWIN JUST FOR SOME FEET ????????? #HouseOfTheDragon#HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/uKpbqizu4M
— Wiame (@Wiame7_) October 17, 2022
