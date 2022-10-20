Kanye Refuses To Apologize For His Antisemitism Before Telling Piers Morgan He’s ‘Sorry’ For The Hurt He’s Caused

Kanye recently did yet another bizarre interview centered around his antisemitism and as you can expect, there’s lots to unpack including him calling out President Biden and comparing himself to a freedom fighter.

Kanye West’s latest media tour has left his platforms in shambles as he continues to double down on his antisemitic remarks. As previously reported The Shop had to cut an entire episode over Ye allegedly using hate speech, and Drink Champs deleted their interview with the rapper. Later Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. apologized before Ye was hit with a $250M lawsuit from George Floyd’s family.

Most recently while chatting with Chris Cuomo, Ye doubled down in a heated back-and-forth with the host. Now Piers Morgan is trying to see if he can get through to Ye.

Piers Morgan & Kanye West Discuss His Recent Antisemitism, Ye Refuses To Apologize Before Ultimately Saying Sorry To The Families “He Harmed”

On Wednesday Ye appeared on Piers Uncensored and made sure to remind Piers that he’s “broke” compared to him and his billionaire status. According to Ye, he doesn’t have to listen to someone broker than him.

Piers spent a bit of time trying to get Ye to apologize for his recent comments and after several refusals, the two eventually made some progress. When directly asked if he was “sorry” for tweeting he wanted to go “DEFCON 3 on Jewish people” Ye stood firm.

“No. Absolutely not,” he proclaimed with a grin while Morgan tried once again to explain why Ye should be sorry. “That is as racist as anything you say you’ve been through, and any pain you’ve experienced, it’s the same thing,” said Morgan. “Yeah, obviously, that’s why I said it,” responde Ye. “So you said it knowing it’s racist?” asked Morgan. “Yes,” said Ye. “I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down, it’s a different type of freedom fighter.”

Eventually, Ye slightly changed his view on the matter and instead of apologizing for what he tweeted, he decided to speak to those who he hurt with his rhetoric.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon [comment], the confusion that I caused. I felt like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through. Hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt,” said Ye. ‘I really want to give you guys a big hug, I want to word it, in not like a political way but a presidential way. Which means what I knew a president to be when I was growing up.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ye called out President Biden for his lack of support of Elon Musk and dropped the R-word.

“Biden doesn’t listen to Elon Musk,” said Ye. The President of the United States does not have meetings with Elon Musk. That is f***g r*****ed,” said West. “I know I’m not supposed to say that Biden, but that’s fucking r******d.”

SIGH.

You can watch the full clip from the interview below.