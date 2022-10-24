Bossip Video

Usher didn’t have to call Kim Kardashian for her 42nd birthday, but he still sent the reality star a special message after she missed his residency in Las Vegas.

Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder documented her birthday celebration, which included a surprise trip to Las Vegas organized by some of her closest friends and family. As the reality star boarded her sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet, Usher’s “DJ’s Got Us Fallin’ In Love” played as she showed off mini bottles of 818 tequila, silver balloons, white boas, and bags with Krispy Kreme doughnuts on the seats of the plane.

“I should have guessed, the Usher music,” Kim said in a clip as she held up a menu featuring a list of personalized birthday drinks. “Wait a minute, we’re going to see Usher.” “Oh My God, we’re going to a f*****g Usher concert, I figured it out,” Kim yelled on the plane.

Living in Los Angeles, Vegas is a quick hour-long flight–but unfortunately for Kardashian and her crew, inclement weather and wind forced her private plane to turn back to LA after trying to land at two different airports.

Instead of seeing Usher’s raved-about Vegas show, Kim and her friends headed back to the City of Angels and enjoyed some In-N-Out. Not exactly what her friends had planned, but hey, that’s still a fun night for an LA native.

After seeing her Instagram Story about missing the show, Usher decided to reach out to Kim by sending her a sweet birthday message, letting her know she’s welcome to come see his residency any time she pleases.

“Happy birthday Kim! I saw the post, I hate that you didn’t make it to the show last night,” Usher said in his video. “But listen, open arms to you, whenever you want to come. I know you’re still celebrating your birthday. And you can celebrate it at the next show if you come then, or whenever! We got three more shows.”