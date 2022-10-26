MAFS Decision Day Preview: Justin & Alexis Must Make Their Choices—But Someone Says ‘There’s Work To Do’ In The Bedroom [Exclusive]

The time has come for a Married At First Sight couple to decide if they want to stay married or get divorced and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive look at one couple’s complicated chat.

During tonight’s Decision Day episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Justin and Alexis deciding whether to say “yes” or “no” to staying together after eight weeks of their arranged marriage.

Things have NOT been smooth for the two who went from trading “I love yous” on the honeymoon…

Play

to a game-changing dog attack that culminated with Justin giving up his pup for his wife.

Throughout their marriage, Justin’s habit of “getting in his head” upset Alexis and the two clashed in front of their #MAFS fam who watched the 6’8 digital marketing specialist and his logistics specialist spouse butt heads.

Later their head-butting continued over Alexis’ partying which made Justin doubt that she was ready to be a wife.

Play

Despite all of the drama, heading into Decision Day the two appeared to be in a bit of a better place.

Justin broke his celibacy for Alexis and she applauded him for stopping his habit of overthinking—–but is their upward tick enough to keep them together?

Married At First Sight Season 15 Decision Day Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive Decision Day clip, we see Justin and Alexis meeting with Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal to discuss their two months of marriage.

According to Justin who’s in a chipper mood, he’s feeling good because he’s had an epiphany about his overthinking.

“I discovered that I live in my head a lot to the point where it can be really hard to get me out,” admits Justin. “And I don’t think without you specifically I would have had that epiphany and I would have been living life thinking that everything was okay.”

A proud Alexis then reciprocates those good vibes to her husband.

“I really appreciate you being vulnerable with me,” says Alexis. “I appreciate all the growth that you’ve had and really just loving me, cherishing me—-I feel cherished.”

Despite the happy moment, things then get a bit awkward when Pastor Cal asks the couple about their intimacy. While Justin says it’s “been fun” being in the bedroom with his wife, Alexis apparently has hangups.

“I was proud of him for initiating but we got some work to do,” says Alexis.

When Pastor Cal asks Alexis what she means by “work”, she declines to explain.

“We got some work to do,” repeats Alexis.

Uh-oh, that doesn’t sound too promising…

This marks yet another time that Alexis has commented on their intimacy. She previously expressed on the Married At First Sight: After Party that they were having trouble consummating…

and she later asked the other ladies of #MAFS for their opinions on sex.

Take an exclusive look at Justin and Alexis on Decision Day below!

Play

Viewers will not only see more of this moment between Justin and Alexis, but they’ll also see the rest of the couples make their final decisions.

What are your predictions—who will stay married and who will get divorced?

Married at First Sight season 15’s Decision Day episode airs TONIGHT Wednesday, October 26, at 8/7 c on Lifetime!