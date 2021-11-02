No chill at all

Will when Jada asks him to dress up as Tupac for Halloween pic.twitter.com/VbqVhfGgVv — KYLE 🖕🏽 (@thekillakay_) October 31, 2021

Halloween 2021 was another shenanigan-stuffed HOOT with big budget costumes, Nick Cannon wild’n out in Steve Harvey teefs, Flo Milli reminding everyone how iconic ‘Flavor of Love’ is, Ciara morphing into Selena AND each member of TLC, Drake blowing his certified lover bucks on an icy emoji chain, Teyana Taylor serving Godly bawwwdy, and Tabria Majors 1, 2 stepping as Ciara in the coolest tribute since her last one.

In one of the funniest moments of the weekend, Nick Cannon dressed up as Steve Harvey for his new show’s Halloween special that immediately went viral across social media.

The nationally syndicated talk show simply titled “Nick Cannon” brings his fresh, funny, and unique perspective to daytime TV while filling the void left by The Wendy Williams’ show that remains on hiatus.

This fun, inspiring, optimistic, energetic and unpredictable hour of comedy-driven entertainment features the best of pop culture, celebrity interviews, music performances, and people who have incredible stories and talents to share with the daytime audience.

We also got some cackles from Terrence J as ‘Ed’ from “Good Burger” and Doja Cat as ‘Cynthia’ from “Rugrats” at the star-studded Costume Couture party presented by Ace of Spades, D’usse and Monogram in LA.

A-list attendees included Drake, Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Big Sean, Chloe Bailey, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, La La Anthony, and more, who rocked creative costumes and sipped on D’usse cocktails and Ace of Spaces champagne throughout the night.

Overall, it was an endlessly entertaining weekend filled with hilarious tweets we compiled for you on the flip.