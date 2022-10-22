Unc & Phew’s Feud Continues? Quavo And Takeoff Weigh In On What It Would Take For A Migos Reunion On Verzuz

Is it really a wrap for our favorite trap trio?

It’s looking like the former Migos members are growing further and further apart, but there may be hope for a reunion in the future. Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control over rights to his solo work and released “5 4 3 2 1” as a solo act. This month, Offset and Takeoff formed a new group Unc & Phew. According to Complex, the new duo appeared on Drink Champs to discuss their new album Only Built for Infinity Links, who they’d pick between Cardi and Nicki, and what it will take to get a Verzuz Migos reunion.

Early in the interview, N.O.R.E. asked how they had any difficulty transitioning into a duo. According to Quavo, this was just a return to their early days when they held it down while Offset was still behind bars.

“Not really, because that’s how we started. He was locked up when we came in. We kept his name alive, and just made sure we let the people know there were three [Migos],” Quavo explained.

During a rapid-fire game of comparisons, it takes a messy twist when Takeoff and Offset have to choose their fighter between Cardi B, who is like a sister-in-law, and her rap rival Nicki Minaj. In a viral clip that already has the internet talking, both halves of Unc & Phew picked the Head Barb In Charge. Yikes!

Later in the boozy interview, N.O.R.E. asked about potential contenders in a Verzuz battle. “Name who y’all think could do a Verzuz with us, but you can’t do OGs,” Quavo said. N.O.R.E. pushed even more about a potential reunion for the musical match-up.

“We can’t do a Migos reunion for one Verzuz? No? That’s not gonna happen?” N.O.R.E. pressed. Right on cue, Takeoff responded “If the check right.”

Despite the ongoing legal dispute between their record label and Offset, Quavo and Takeoff previously said this feud is deeper than business because they’re all family.

“We don’t know all answers. God know. So we pray a lot. And we tell him, whatever, whatever ain’t right, however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it. Only time will tell. We always family, now. Ain’t nothing gon’ change,” Takeoff said on the Big Facts podcast.

Quavo continued to emphasize that loyalty and family values are still at their core, even during this growth in separate directions and difficult tension.

“We just stand on loyalty. This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no paperwork, no QC, no nothing. It’s got something to do with the three brothers and that is what it is. We’re going to be the duo until time tells,” Quavo said.

Welp, it sounds like there’s more love than bad blood between the three Migos. All it takes is (a lot of) money to bring the beloved “Bando” brothers back together even faster.

Are you feeling the latest projects from the former Migos members? Is their music better when they’re together?