Reserve Bar unveils a variety of gift bundles for your loved ones ahead of the holiday season featuring everyone’s favorite spirits.

Halloween has passed and overnight it feels like Christmas already. Before Christmas officially arrives there are still tons of reasons to celebrate the ones you love. Regardless if it’s a birthday, personal accomplishment, or anniversary Reserve Bar has the perfect gift set. Why wait until the last minute to purchase gifts when you can start today?

Avión Reserva 44

Typically served neat, Avión Reserva 44 is the perfect elevated sipping tequila for any celebration. The single-origin blue agave is grown at some of the highest elevations in Mexico for 7-10 years, then aged for at least 36 months. Reserva 44 Extra Añejo offers the smooth complex taste of luscious fruits and American oak paired with an aroma of warm vanilla and spices.

SRP: $107.99

Extra Elevated Margarita

2 parts Avión Reserva 44 Extra Añejo Tequila

1 part Lime Juice

½ part Solerno/Cointreau

½ part Noir or Orange Cognac Liqueur

5 parts Agave

Gold salt garnish

Method

Build in tin, add ice, and shake. Strain into rocks glass over cubed ice. Garnish with a gold salt half-rim.

Jameson Black Barrel

A combination of pot still and grain whiskeys, Jameson Black Barrel Select Reserve Irish Whiskey is matured in sherry and bourbon oak casks to unveil a complex palate of sherry nuttiness, vanilla, and creamy notes. Unlike other Jameson whiskeys, Black Barrel is aged in twice-charred casks, producing a blend of rich flavors ranging from fruity hints of apple and nectarine to the creamy tones of the grain whiskey to the piquant flare of the pot still.

SRP: $38.99

Crimson Cranberry Punch Cocktail

1 ½ part Jameson Black Barrel

1 dash Angostura bitters per serve

1 part cranberry juice

½ part cinnamon syrup

½ part lemon juice

½ part club soda

Method:

Build all ingredients together in a punch bowl. Garnish with lemon wheels, orange wheels, and cranberries. Serve in rocks glasses chilled over ice.

The Glenlivet 14 Year Old

Meet The Glenlivet 14-Year-Old, featuring raisin-rich cognac and signature Speyside citrus notes married with creamy smoothness. Bursting with a flavor inspired by Captain Bill Smith Grant, great-grandson of our founder George Smith, The Glenlivet 14-Year-Old shines as a proud celebration of our Speyside craft. After maturing in bourbon and sherry casks for many years, The Glenlivet whisky is finished in ex-cognac casks for at least 6 months, creating a uniquely rich and intense flavor.

SRP: $49.99

Save the Date Cocktail

2 parts The Glenlivet 14-Year-Old infused with rosemary*

¾ parts Ruby Port

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

* Infusion: Fill a mason jar with four 3-inch-long sprigs of rosemary. Top with 12 ounces (roughly half a bottle) of The Glenlivet 14-Year-Old. Let rest overnight.

Method:

Create The Glenlivet rosemary infusion.

Combine The Glenlivet and ruby post in a mixing glass with ice until chilled.

Strain into a martini glass and top with bitters.

Garnish with a blue cheese stuffed date.**

** Blue Cheese Stuffed Date: Slice dates to create a pocket. Fill with blue cheese. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and top with black pepper. Serve room temp.

Aberlour 12 Year Old

Rich with Citrus Character. Softened by double cask maturation. Sweet and approachable: loved and appreciated by new category entrants. Rich and complex: appealing to the most discerning whiskey explorers.

SRP: $56.99

Holiday Hi-Ball Cocktail

1 part Aberlour 12 Year Old

5 parts soda water

2 dashes bitters