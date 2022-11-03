‘Central Park’ Exclusive: Molly Embraces Her Natural Hair In New ‘The Puffs Go Poof’ Episode

Have you been watching the third season of “Central Park?”

The “Central Park” Cast Helps Molly Embrace Her Hair With Song About Self-Acceptance

From creator, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, in the third season of “Central Park,” as Bitsy continues her relentless pursuit to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with it, and Paige finds herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from this week’s all-new episode of “Central Park” season three on Apple TV+.

In this week’s episode, the daughter of the Tillerman family, Molly (played by Emmy Raver-Lampman) is struggling with her decision to straighten her naturally curly hair. Her alter ego superhero, Fista Puffs, uses her hair as her superpower to protect people from “the bad guys,” so this is a big decision for Molly. In this clip, we see Molly and her family, voiced by Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn and Titus Burgess, learn to accept and love the things that make them unique.

Check out the clip below:

That jawn actually kinda slaps right? But seriously — how fire is it that natural hair is the star of this episode?

“Central Park” stars a renowned voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman and Stanley Tucci and Kristen Bell who stars in season three in the new role of Abby, Paige’s (Hahn) little sister. Guest stars lending their voice talents to this season include “The Afterparty” stars Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz and Zoë Chao; “Loot” star Ron Funches; “Hello, Jack” star Jack McBrayer; as well as Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier and more.

Episode 211 – Fista Puffs Go Poof – Premieres Friday, November 4 on Apple TV+