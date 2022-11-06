Bossip Video

There’s a FOX SOULshow airing that delivers reactionary political commentary via the mind of a millennial.

“The Gen Zone” is an interactive weekly news show hosted by actress and journalist Jhone Y. Lucas. The broadcast uses a uniquely humorous approach to relate to younger generation media users and centers around both national and international politics.

In this current political climate and with the midterm elections approaching, FOX SOUL is encouraging viewers to tune into Lucas’ show to see incorporate popular viral moments and meme culture to create a platform where politics don’t have to be boring, but fun and still informative.

A press release notes that although acting was her calling, Jhone’ always viewed politics as the art of society, and getting her generation involved was something she wanted to continue to do. The host who previously worked for CNN political commentator Symone D. Sanders started hosting “The Gen Zone” in 2020 where she spunkily keeps it real and raw for her viewing audience.

“The Gen Zone is a passion project that holds a special place for me because it was born from an idea that I created with my mother, Desiree Gosein” says creator and producer Damien Douglas. “The show will fill a much-needed void in the political and talk show space for Gen Z, to stay awake and aware. We created the show in 2020 and are thrilled to have found a home at FOX Soul, where they are producing invaluable content for our community.”

“Politics affects every aspect of our daily lives and sets the stage for ethics and morality in our society,” says host Jhone Y. Lucas. “As a generation, we can no longer afford NOT to be informed about political issues in our country. So I’m stepping up to do just that. I am honored to be a voice that not only relates to Gen Z but believe that what we’re doing is serving a bigger purpose. Our future depends on it.”

The series premiered on October 11th and airs new episodes weekly on Tuesdays at 6:00 PM (PT)/9:00 PM (ET).

