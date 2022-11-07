Bossip Video

In the wake of Takeoff’s tragic passing, Drake is postponing his scheduled November 11th show at NYC’s Apollo Theater.

Just last week Migos rapper Takeoff was tragically killed outside of a Houston bowling alley. In the wake of his murder, social media detectives have been on the case piecing together the events that transpired, but so far no arrests have been made.

As we wait to see justice be served for the fallen 28-year-old, Takeoff’s friends and family are preparing to lay him to rest at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena this Friday. And while some celebs may not be able to make it to pay their respects, at least one star is making arrangements to be there.

Drake Postpones NYC Apollo Theater Show To Pay Respects To Takeoff, Adds Second Date

Drake who helped the Migos get their big break by hopping on their remix to “Versace” was scheduled to perform a one-time intimate show this Friday at the Apollo Theater but he’s announced a postponement.

Drake not only hopped on “Versace”, but he also has a close relationship with the group whom he toured with in 2019. After rescheduling the November 11th show to attend Takeoff’s funeral, Drake has already announced makeup dates.

Complex reports that Drake will take over the Apollo theater on December 6 and 7.

Prior to announcing the postponement, Drake paid homage to Takeoff with an Instagram post.