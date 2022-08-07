Bossip Video

Although, Beyonce’s long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance, has been the focus of a bit of controversy, it didn’t stop the “You Won’t Break My Soul” singer from celebrating it’s completion in full retro fashion.

The party was held on Friday night at the Times Square Edition hotel in New York City, where many A-List celebrities showcased fiercely, fashionable looks.

LaLa Anthony, 40, stunned in a silver bodysuit adorned with large, colored rhinestones.

“The Chi” actress wore shimmery, nude fishnet tights accompanied with bedazzaled, knee high boots. She complimented the look with a simple, sleek ponytail and gold, wiry face-piece.

It’s a RENAISSANCE…celebrating 👑🐝 @beyonce tonight…I love a themed party!! THAT THIQUE‼️ She posted the look to her Instagram feed with the caption, “

Janelle Monae, 36, who was known for many years for her modest, wardrobe appeared in a white, button-up top giving boob action and a black, brief-shaped bottom with fishnet shorts showing off her melanated derriere.

I mean, girls just wanna have fun.

She paired the look with square-toed, fishnet, strappy heels and a black top hat with a rhinestone face-covering that draped over her eyes.

She accented the look with an oversized, structured white bag accented with a black triangle and white circle near the handle.

Gotta love the details.

She rocked her signature blonde tresses (I love the hue on brown skin) and adorned her kissers with a pop of red lipstick.

Bey’s protege, Chloe Bailey, stunned in a….I don’t even know how to describe her attention-grabbing, metallic ensemble. Just take a look below.

She chair-danced with a friend as Missy Elliot’s oldie but goodie hit, “Lose Control”, played in the background.

Chloe Bailey at the #ClubRenaissance party via IG story pic.twitter.com/erj8e7KzFy — The Siren Source (@TheSirenSource) August 6, 2022

Atlanta writer and actor, Daniel Glover, dropped jaws in a sheer, white jumpsuit that revealed his black undies and newly, chiseled chest. He was undoubtedly on theme by sporting colorful eye shadow and a soft, mint green cape-like jacket.

Tyler Perry, 52, decided not to show much skin but definitely stepped outside of his comfort zone in a flowy, patterned buttoned-up shirt. He switched up his usual footwear for a pair of black, Prada combat boots and accessorized with a pair of black sunnies and a simple, fitted hat. Mr. Perry showed that wearing Madea moo moos isn’t the only time he’s willing to go outside of the box with his outfit choices.

Mama Tina was also there of course to support her daughter’s new project dropping. She wore a black, pantsuit covered in rhinestones with a plunging neckline highlighting her Texas twins. Yonce’s dad, Mathew Knowles was also there as well as “Titanic” actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, Yara Shahidi who stars in Freeform’s “Grown-Ish” and the lengendary R&B songstress, Jill Scott. Whenever I hear the word “grits”, I always think about the way she sang it on her hit tune, “The Way”. *Griiiii-iiiiiiiits* Classic.

Anyways, The Compton King, Kendrick Lamar was in the building, “Lovecraft Country” actress, Jurnee Smollett, and handsome “Daily Show” host, Trevor Noah.

Unfortunately, there were no pictures of Jay-Z and Beyonce released. You know they be having the photogs on lock. Let’s just hope Bey blesses our Instagram feed with her look from the evening in the upcoming days.