Black Panther is without question one of the biggest sci-fi fantasy films of all time. Not only did it capture the hearts and minds of comic book fans who have dreamed of the day that King T’Challa and his superhero alter ego would come to life on the silver screen. It also arrested the imaginations of people who never read a comic book in their lives but wanted to feel the pride of seeing Chadwick Boseman play an African King with otherworldly powers. That said, it would have been very easy for this movie to be bad if it wasn’t written with poignancy, perspective, and the purest comedy that speaks directly to the Black experience. Fortunately, director Ryan Coogler and his writing partner Joe Robert Cole used their pens to craft a script that was relatable, respectful, and regal enough to make us believe every syllable that was uttered. Of course, no script can truly breathe without performers who can make their assigned characters feel like real people. Flip the page to check out our list of the most memorable and impactful lines from Black Panther!

“Bury me in the ocean, with my ancestors that jumped from the ships, because they knew death was better than bondage.” -Killmonger Let’s get this one out of the way from the gate. This was the line that either made you do the Leonardo DiCaprio meme or roll your eyes out of skull and onto the theater floor. It was clearly meant to be poignant as they are the last words that Michael B. Jordan’s character would utter but we definitely saw more than a few people arguing about it on the internet.

“Your father taught you all that warrior nonsense—but he also taught you how to think. Don’t fight this war with guns.” -Queen Ramonda We can’t wait to get into the theaters this weekend to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this weekend and a big part of that excitement is because of what Angela Bassett gave us as Queen Ramonda in the OG film. She gave T’Challa that take-no-s#!t motherly balance and we loved every minute of it.

“We have watched and listened from the mountains. We have watched with disgust as your technological advancements have been overseen by a child…who scoffs at tradition. And now you want to hand the nation over to this prince who could not keep his own father safe…” -M’Baku For a lot of people, this was our very first introduction to the tour de force actor that is Winston Duke and what a way to make an entrance as T’Challa’s Challenge Day rival M’Baku. The sneering monologue that he dropped on the royal family is one for the ages.

What are thoooose??? Shuri the curious, brilliant, and ready-to-roast little sister that we never had and using such a popular internet-culture phrase in a Marvel movie of this magnitude will forever mark its time in pop culture lore.

“You are a good man with a good heart. And it’s hard for a good man to be a king.” — King T’Chaka Although his role in the film was limited, actor John Kani added gravitas and an air of regal wisdom to a cast that was already chocked full of both. This line hit just a little bit different considering the real-life political shenanigans that we were been witnessing in 2018. Rest in peace to the OG. You are appreciated.

“Hey, auntie.”- Killmonger This lil’ quip was villainous perfection. Upon revealing that he was indeed born of royal Wakandan blood, Erik Killmonger spit what might have been the Blackest bar in the whole film. Sure, a couple of white folks might have giggled reflexively but Black folks FELT it. Besides, don’t no white people call their aunt “auntie”.

“In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers.” -T’Challa Wise words from a decent man. Yet another powerful piece of dialogue that blurred the lines between fantasy and reality as it drew a direct line to Donald Trump’s insistence that a wall be built to keep asylum-seeking immigrants from coming to the states.