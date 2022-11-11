Bossip Video

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally hitting theaters, it’s only right we look back at Kendrick Lamar’s star-studded Black Panther soundtrack.

One of the most anticipated movies of the year has finally hit theaters. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever promises to be a tear-jerking and action-filled adventure that will pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman. The latter actor who was the head of the franchise passed in 2020 after a private battle with cancer. The loss of Chadwick impacted the world. With such high stakes, the soundtrack had to be perfect. Marvel didn’t disappoint delivering the first new Rihanna tunes in almost a decade. With the release of the movie and new RiRi tunes, we couldn’t help but revisit the original Black Panther soundtrack led by Kendrick Lamar.

Revisiting Kendrick Lamar’s 2018 Original Black Panther Soundtrack

Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther Soundtrack came in like a thief in the night. We didn’t expect it or see it coming despite the compilation featuring literally everyone. The now-certified platinum project featured Travis Scott, The Weeknd, 2chainz, Future, SZA, Vince Staples, Khalid, Swae Lee, and more.

One of the first singles for the project “King’s Dead” which featured Kendrick, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake even earned the project a Grammy Award. Kendrick restored the energy of early ’90s film soundtracks where everyone showed up and collaborated to bring the movie soundtrack to life. Looking back, this could be the best soundtrack of that decade.