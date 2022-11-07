Bossip Video

Odell Beckham Jr. hosts a star-studded birthday party featuring Devin Booker, Lil Baby, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and more.

Odell Beckham Jr. has had an insane career that literally puts him in a league of his own. Right from LSU to New York, he brought swagger, sass, and style to the NFL. Of course, this wasn’t welcomed by everyone but unfortunately for them those who didn’t like it couldn’t compare skill-wise. Odell’s one-handed catch is still talked about every season and even after a stint in Cleveland Odell prospered with the Rams and became a Super Bowl champion. The Super Bowl win came at a great expense as Odell was injured mid-game after being the difference maker. While he might be in the middle of rehabilitation that didn’t stop him from enjoying his 30th birthday in style.

Odell Beckham Jr. Celebrates 30th Birthday Party With A Star-Studded Guest List

Instead of breaking the news where he will end up this season, Odell Beckham Jr. spent his 30th birthday in West Hollywood surrounded by a who’s who of A-list friends.

Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Chris Brown, Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Lil Baby, Idris Elba, Damson Idris, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, Devin Booker, and more all showed up for the lavish occasion.

If you were wondering when Odell was planning to return to the NFL it seems now that his party has passed he’s ready to get back and handle business.

It seems an answer on his future could arrive this week. After all he’s been through one thing is for sure, he will handle business on the field.