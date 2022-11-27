Bossip Video

Kanye West is ready to end his 30-day fast of silence and he’s hinting that he heard chatter about the need for him to be canceled. In particular, he’s mentioning a particular actress turned host.

Ye has resurfaced on Twitter thanks in part to Elon Musk’s promise of forgiveness and free speech that led to the reinstatement of several problematic accounts. @KanyeWest was one of the accounts brought back despite Kanye previously vowing to abstain from using social media.

After testing his Twitter and seeing it was very much alive, Ye posted a series of #Ye24 captioned campaign videos.

In his first video, Ye reveals he had dinner with Trump and it seemingly didn’t go too well. His next video showed the day Adidas severed ties with him and froze his bank accounts. This video also featured clips of people such as Vivica A. Fox saying he should be canceled and hit in his pockets.

Vivica A. Fox Responds To Kanye West Using Her In His Campaign Video, Says “2 Can Play That Game”

Vivica A Fox. took to Twitter to respond to Kanye directly. The actress thanked him for watching her Fox Soul show Cocktails With Queens and added a hint of sarcasm while referencing the 2001 romantic comedy she starred in.

“THANKS 4 watching my @fossoultv show #CocktailsWithQueens & know 2 Can Play That Game!”

That statement is seemingly hinting that Kanye will be an upcoming topic on the show and probably for the foreseeable future.