Nike basketball announces Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) partnership with LeBron James’ oldest son Bronny James.

Bronny James celebrated his 18th birthday this weekend and did it in typical James family fashion fit for a prince. The lavish party brought together all of his closest friends and family as they celebrated with Travis Scott providing the soundtrack by performing live.

LeBron James has been in the media since before he even turned 18 and has maintained a clear image every step of the way while being an outstanding family man and businessman. Bronny is already showing the pressure isn’t too much to carry, and he’s ready to do the same executing a lavish NIL deal just days after turning 18.

LeBron James Son Bronny James Signs NIL Deal With Nike Basketball

Right after turning 18 years old, Bronny signed a Name, Image, and Likeness deal with Nike basketball while playing basketball for Sierra Canyon High School. Nike is a familiar brand to the James family as LeBron signed a lifetime deal with the brand in 2015 worth one billion dollars.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” Bronny James said in a statement. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me.”

Bronny headlines the announcement of five new NIL deals for Nike which also features Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark, Stanford guard Haley Jones, Sierra Canyon High School star guard Juju Watkins, and top 2023 prospect D.J. Wagner of Camden, New Jersey.