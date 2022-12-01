Bossip Video

Nia Long is putting the Boston Celtics organization on blast following her split from Ime Udoka, criticizing the team for not reaching out to her following his cheating scandal.

Long opened up about her experiences in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter,, saying that the Celtics still have not reached out to her privately following the scandal in September. That scandal, of course, being Udoka’s alleged affair with a female subordinate within the Celtics organization during his time as coach.

“It’s very disappointing,” the actress said. “If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK.” Long continued, “I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress took her son out of school when Udoka’s alleged affair became public.

“It was devastating, and it still is,” she admitted, revealing that her son “still has moments where it’s not easy for him” to navigate his family’s private turmoil being discussed publicly.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka share a son together — Kez Sunday Udoka — who was born in 2011. Long also has another son, 21-year-old Massai Dorsey II, from a previous relationship with actor Massai Dorsey.