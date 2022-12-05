Bossip Video

Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac was a chaotic cast trip mess and the surprising use of a portable speaker took things up a notch.

As previously reported the ladies were supposed to be celebrating Karen Huger’s 59th birthday but things took a turn when Mia Thornton clashed with Wendy Osefo and tossed a martini at her.

Since then, people have picked sides. The Green-Eyed Bandits, Robyn, and Gizelle are clearly #TeamMia while Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard have empathized more with Wendy. Karen however has been more natural, much to Mia’s chagrin.

And despite the looming tension in the group, the ladies came together (initially without Wendy) for Karen’s b-day dinner that spiraled into even more mess, in part because of Robyn Dixon and some audio she played for the group.

Robyn Dixon “Exposes” Candiace’s Instagram Live On #RHOP

During the sitdown, Robyn shared an IG Live of Candiace calling out the group for “being fake.”

“None of these hoes are real,” said Candiace in the audio that Robyn played at dinner. “They’re all fake, no one’s loyal, everyone’s literally trying to panhandle their little businesses across town. F***k these hoes!”

Despite Robyn’s attempt to expose her, Candiace doubled down.

“To quote the ancient African Proverb, I said what I said”, said Candiace who called it an ambush and said she initially thought Robyn was “the only one who was loyal.” “It’s very shocking to see someone who I thought was a friend attempt to shame me,” she added. “Like you are not going to shame me, but you are going to show me who you are.”

She clarified however that she was NOT talking about Karen during her rant.

“I’ve never thought of you as someone who schemes, who plans, that’s not you,” said Candiace.

Candiace’s clarification caused Ashley to allege that Candiace was gossiping behind Karen’s back about cheating.

Ashley Alleges That Candiace Claimed Karen Was Cheating On Her Husband

Ashley who never misses an opportunity to stir the pot, then did just that.

“She said that you were dating other men?” she asked Karen. “That you had been out and out with other men.”

The allegations clearly hurt Karen who looked to be on the brink of tears.

“What is she talking about?” asked Karen to Candiace who denied saying it.

#RHOP producers then played a clip of Candiace indeed saying that Karen was “sneaking out of town” and going to restaurants with someone who’s not Ray [Huger]. Several people have pointed out that while Candiace did indeed say that, she was actually quoting Charrisse Jackson Jordan.

“Did you say that? Let me f****g clear, I will not play this f***g game,” said Karen. “I’m saying this to the whole f***g table, unless you have names, pictures, numbers so I can call and interview because people love me,” she added. “I stop and say hello. Unless you’ve got something that is really f***ed up about me, shut the f*** up! Don’t come at me again or my institution.”

Candiace & Robyn Clash Over Her Audio

After the blowup at dinner, the ladies tried to put their differences so they went out to a Miami nightclub and took shots.

Candiace told #RHOP cameras that the group was bonding as footage aired of Robyn and Wendy (who are enemies) hugging and declaring their love for each other. The footage also showed Candiace and Mia flashing their breasts.

“For the first time in a very long time we were all getting along,” said Candiace in a confessional. “We were friends.”

Things however apparently went left in the “fuzzy” car ride back home and an emotional Candiace was heard having a shouting match with Robyn. Ashley apparently recorded what was going down from the backseat.

“You waited to do it in front of the group because you’re f***g fake. You smiled in my face all day,’ Candiace said after calling what Robyn did “f***ed up” and “calculated.” ‘F*** you!’ “We are done, period!” said Robyn.

Can you say M E S S Y?

This is only the tip of the iceberg of the drama on #RHOP. A midseason trailer shows that when Karen’s confronted again with cheating allegations she has a messy blowup with Charrisse.

Not only that but she’s also shown shading Robyn and alleging that her partner Juan has a side chick who “looks like her.”

Play

What do YOU think about the Candiace audio reveal and the latest drama on The Real Housewives of Potomac?