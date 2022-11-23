RHOP Twitter Tizzy: Mia Addresses Her ‘Intolerable’ Actions Toward Wendy While Candiace Calls Out ‘Kept’ Monique—‘Let The Lie Go’

After unceremoniously deleting her Twitter account, Mia Thornton of The Real Housewives of Potomac has returned with a message that’s stopping short of an apology to a fellow housewife. And while Mia’s trying haphazardly to smooth things over, Candiace Dillard is entering the chat and defiantly shading an ex-friend.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s shocking #RHOP episode that showed Mia Thornton clashing with and tossing a drink at Wendy Osefo, fans are still buzzing over the ladies of #RHOP. As previously reported Dr. Wendy thanked fans for their support amid calls for Mia’s firing despite comments that Wendy “antagonized” the CEO who lunged at her and hit her with her purse.

As for Mia, however, she went a different route.

On Tuesday fans noticed that Mia’s Twitter account mysteriously disappeared amid ongoing backlash from Bravo watchers…

Mia deleted Twitter cause the kitchen is getting hella hot!! #RHOP #RHOPotomac — Yo Adrienne (@yo_adriennee97) November 22, 2022

Mia deleted her Twitter and turned off comments on her Instagram #RHOP pic.twitter.com/S8Kyl74x3J — rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) November 22, 2022

but on Wednesday Mia returned to the social network with a message.

Mia Thornton Reactivates Twitter, Apologizes To #RHOP Fans–Not Wendy Osefo

While dubbing her actions “intolerable” Mia chastised fans for attacking her loved ones and businesses “based on an edited TV show.” She later added that she takes full responsibility but #RHOP watchers noticed that she apologized to them, not Wendy.

“Reactivated to say, My actions towards Wendy was intolerable,” wrote the Joint Chiropractic chains owner. “It’s unfortunate that you all will attack my family, friends, and my businesses based on an edited tv show. While I was committed to drama and entertainment I must do what’s best for brand & partners. Much love, Mia.” “I’m sorry I let you all down,” she added to Bravo fans.

So Mia reactivated to say they edited her hitting Wendy or what? Cause I'm confused here. Thats not an apology either girl. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/NeSEavx1Ez — kryssi (@MzKryssi) November 23, 2022

Mia, you reactivated Twitter just to excuse your actions and blame the editors? You could've kept that apology 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾 #RHOP — Joelle's Crazy Mama 😳🔥💕🤜🏾🗯 (@LeAndraDenise90) November 23, 2022

Mia has since followed up on Instagram with a message that sounds like she’s leaving the show. “Next chapter…” she captioned a meme about God making her uncomfortable.

All the while this housewife’s mulling over her future of the show, Candiace Dillard has responded to Monique Samuels’ comments about Sunday’s episode—and she’s not holding back.

