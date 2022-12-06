Phresher Than Youuu: A Gallery Of Ice Cold Alpha Men Sending The Gram Into A Phrenzy

Phresher than youuu!

It’s absolutely necessary that we celebrate the ice cold brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. on their 116th year of scholarship, fellowship, good character, and the uplifting of humanity as the dapper world-changers of the Divine 9.

The FIRST intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American Men was founded on December 4, 1906 at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York by seven college men who recognized the need for a strong bond of brotherhood among African descendants in this country.

Initially serving as a study and support group for minority students who faced racial prejudice, Alpha Phi Alpha stressed academic excellence while recognizing the need to help correct the educational, economic, political, and social injustices faced by African-Americans.

Since its founding on December 4, 1906™, Alpha Phi Alpha has stood at the forefront of the Black community’s fight for civil rights through leaders like W.E.B. DuBois, Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., Edward Brooke, Martin Luther King, Jr., Thurgood Marshall, Andrew Young, William Gray, Paul Robeson, and many others.

Other notable members include Dick Gregory, Stuart Scott, Duke Ellington, Donny Hathaway, Keenen Ivory Wayans, and Omari Hardwick.

Because God is truly THE Alpha (& Omega) of the whole marathon…my journey as an Alpha man has lead me to OVERstand that to hold up the light dur the walk, means often times BEING the light. Especially the darker it gets around us,” wrote Omari Hardwick on Instagram. I speak on behalf of ALL my living ice cold brothers in saying thank you life for the joys & pains & thank YOU, our beloved SEVEN Jewels of justice, class, fight, change & growth…for providing us the tools to navigate it ALL. 🙏🏾 All of My Love Peace & Happiness @apa1906network 06!!

