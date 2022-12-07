Bossip Video

UPDATED — 02:32 PM 12/07/2022

A reporter has issued an apology to Van Jones for misquoting comments the commentator made about Kanye “Ye” West’s repeated antisemitism.

Initially, Jones was blasted when it was believed that he was apologizing to Jewish people on behalf of the entire Black community for being “silent” about Ye, a journalist on the scene, however, said that that was untrue.

During a speech at the United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York this week, Van Jones took the opportunity to speak on”silence” over Kanye West’s antisemitism, including Ye’s recent praise of Hitler and Nazis.

“Van Jones apologized to the Jewish community ‘for the silence of my community’ allowing ‘an African American icon praising Hitler and Nazis, and we act like we don’t know where that hatred came from,'” reporter Jacob Kornbluh tweeted on Monday. He continued: “Ye, nah.. Ye, nah,” @VanJones68 repeats, sending a message to Kanye West, who changed his legal name to Ye, for spreading hate against Jews. Jones says, “You’re going to see a change going forward,” noting the historic relations between the Jewish and Black communities.”

While many outlets were reporting that Jones was apologizing on behalf of the Black community for their “silence,” Kornbluh went on to clarify days later that Van did not apologize for alleged Black silence about Kanye, stressing that many in his community are speaking out about his behavior.

“In speech, he said he was sorry that he + others didn’t do more before Kanye,” Jacob tweeted. “Apologies for any confusion.”

Jones has also responded to Kornbluh’s tweet and accepted his apology while noting that if he HAD made that statement it would be a lie because “zillions of us HAVE condemned him.”

“The reason this country is a democracy at all is because Black and Jewish people have loved each other, and helped each other, and supported each other, and stood up for each other,” Jones can be heard saying in another clip from the speech. “We feel awful as long as we’re turning against each other,” he continued. “We feel awful. But when we come together, we’re awesome. And we’re going to be awesome together.”

On Kanye’s end, he hasn’t stopped with the antisemitic rhetoric.

Less than a week after he praised Adolf Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, the disgraced rapper sat down with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes to demand that Jewish people “forgive Hitler.”

Ye began the interview by bragging that the backlash from his previous interview has been “awesome for a presidential campaign” going on to blame Jewish people for Hitler’s “reputation” and comparing abortion to “eugenics,” “genocide” and the “Holocaust.” He also reiterates his claims that “Jewish people control the majority of the media, along with banks, along with real estate, along with malls.”

After spending the interview denouncing the Jewish community–and, for some reason, women who haven’t given birth before the age of 30–Ye ended the interview by professing his love for “everyone.” He also alluded to his presidential campaign, which has yet to be filed, saying that “the rules of the country will be based on the bible” and that “we’re going to align the constitution with the bible.”