Kanye West ended a long day of defending Nazis and Hilter by revealing more alleged secrets about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and it’s ALL everyone’s talking about. Unfortunately for him, his ex-wife is shutting down his latest bit of random allegations.

Yesterday for unknown reasons Kanye thought it would be a good idea to join disgraced media personality Alex Jones on InfoWars. The show was so unhinged Jones actually had to break character and play the voice of reason.

While reflecting on Kanye’s antisemitic backlash, Jones tried to give Ye an out—but he surprisingly wouldn’t take it.

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, you don’t deserve to be called that and demonized,” Jones said to Ye. “Well, I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone,” Ye said in response. “And Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography” he added while falsely alleging that Hitler invented highways and microphones. “You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.” “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Ye continued. “Also Hitler was born Christian.”

When Jones tried to send them to a commercial break while joking that Kanye had a “Hitler fetish,” Kanye responded, “I like Hitler.”

Ye shockingly kept pushing the envelope by claiming that he doesn’t “like the word evil next to Nazis” and added, “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

Jones nervously laughed in response, saying, “Well, I have to disagree with that.”

After the show ended Ye headed over to Twitter for the next act of Thursday’s random Nazi defense show and he bizarrely tweeted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David.

Shortly after posting his Yeezy Swastika, Ye showed a screenshot of Twitter CEO Elon Musk texting him that he went too far posting the design.

Kanye however was far from finished ranting on the platform.

Kanye West Claims He Caught Kim Kardashian With NBA Veteran Chris Paul, Gets Permanently Suspended From Twitter

Kanye apparently knew his actions would get him permanently banned from Twitter and said that he wanted his final tweet to be an infamous picture of a pale Elon Musk on a yacht.

Seconds later however he would tweet again claiming he caught his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with Chris Paul.

The statement sent social media into a frenzy and with that claim, the news cycle shifted from his Hitler comments on InfoWars to the salacious rumor.

Before we could even receive further context, he was suspended from Twitter.

A Kardashian source however is strongly denying Kanye’s claims about Kim.

TMZ reports that a source close to Kim Kardashian is calling the allegation absolutely false, and “just another example of a desperate man trying to shift the focus away from his own wrongdoings.”

“This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of,” said TMZ’s source.

They continued and noted that Kanye has made several other unfounded claims about Kim hooking up with the likes of Meek Mill and Drake.

“He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake, and countless others. Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities, and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and slut shame Kim. She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children.”

So much for that—we think.

What do YOU think about Kanye’s Hitler rant/ random Kim Kardashian and Chris Paul cheating rumor?