People’s Choice Awards: Lizzo Is THEE People’s Champion And Kenan Thompson Channels Steve Harvey And Wednesday Addams

At last night’s 2022 People’s Choice Awards Lizzo continued to prove why she’s 100% THAT Bi***…

Lizzo Dedicates Her People’s Champion Award To Activists

Tuesday night, NBC and E! brought fans together for a special night of show-stopping performances, awards and viral moments at the 2022 “People’s Choice Awards” hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson and broadcast from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

Our favorite moment was undoubtedly when Lizzo accepted the People’s Champion award. She used the platform to highlight champions of important causes, inviting 17 women on-stage to accept the award, representing social issues ranging from climate change, reproductive justice, affordable healthcare, police violence, indigenous and access to resources. The Song of 2022 Award with a brief performance of her hit “About Damn Time.”

Watch her acceptance speech below:

Play

Other highlights from the show included when host Kenan Thompson brought his Steve Harvey impersonation to the PCAs stage, with the ladies of Beverly Hills competing in the Real Housewives version of Family Feud.

Y’all already know we wanna know why Garcelle wasn’t there!

Award-winning actor, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds accepted the People’s Icon Award. Ryan attributed his success to both his work family and his “family,” including his late father, his wife Blake, and their three (almost four) kids. He also highlighted his two organizations that champion storytellers in communities that have been historically overlooked, discriminated against, and marginalized.

Five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Shania Twain received the Music Icon Award, citing her mission to inspire people with her music. She also performed a medley of her greatest hits and new single “Waking Up Dreaming.”

Ellen Pompeo and the cast of Grey’s Anatomy reunited on-stage to accept the Drama Show of 2022 award, thanking both fans who have been with them in the beginning and those who have just found them.

The annual event played host to the biggest names in entertainment including in-person appearances from award winners and presenters such as Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, David Spade, Dwyane Wade, Heidi Klum, Laverne Cox, Mariska Hargitay Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair and more.

Check out the full winners list and more photos below:

THE MOVIE OF 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022

The Adam Project

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022

Top Gun: Maverick

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022

Don’t Worry Darling

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Chris Hemsworth

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Elizabeth Olsen

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Austin Butler

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Adam Sandler

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Elizabeth Olsen

THE SHOW OF 2022

Stranger Things

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022

Grey’s Anatomy

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022

Never Have I Ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022

The Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022

Noah Schnapp

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022

Ellen Pompeo

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022

Mariska Hargitay

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022

Selena Gomez

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

The Kelly Clarkson Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022

Selma Blair

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022

Khloé Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022

Stranger Things

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022

Harry Styles

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022

Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2022

BTS

THE SONG OF 2022

About Damn Time – Lizzo

THE ALBUM OF 2022

Midnights – Taylor Swift

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022

Carrie Underwood

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022

Becky G

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022

Latto

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022

BTS

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022

Left and Right – Charlie Puth and BTS

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022

Selena Gomez

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022

MrBeast

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022

Kevin Hart: Reality Check

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022

Serena Williams

THE POP PODCAST OF 2022

Archetypes: Meghan Markle