Lizzo Shares Her People's Choice Award With Activists
People’s Choice Awards: Lizzo Is THEE People’s Champion And Kenan Thompson Channels Steve Harvey And Wednesday Addams
At last night’s 2022 People’s Choice Awards Lizzo continued to prove why she’s 100% THAT Bi***…
Lizzo Dedicates Her People’s Champion Award To Activists
Tuesday night, NBC and E! brought fans together for a special night of show-stopping performances, awards and viral moments at the 2022 “People’s Choice Awards” hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson and broadcast from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.
Our favorite moment was undoubtedly when Lizzo accepted the People’s Champion award. She used the platform to highlight champions of important causes, inviting 17 women on-stage to accept the award, representing social issues ranging from climate change, reproductive justice, affordable healthcare, police violence, indigenous and access to resources. The Song of 2022 Award with a brief performance of her hit “About Damn Time.”
Watch her acceptance speech below:
Other highlights from the show included when host Kenan Thompson brought his Steve Harvey impersonation to the PCAs stage, with the ladies of Beverly Hills competing in the Real Housewives version of Family Feud.
Y’all already know we wanna know why Garcelle wasn’t there!
Award-winning actor, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds accepted the People’s Icon Award. Ryan attributed his success to both his work family and his “family,” including his late father, his wife Blake, and their three (almost four) kids. He also highlighted his two organizations that champion storytellers in communities that have been historically overlooked, discriminated against, and marginalized.
Five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Shania Twain received the Music Icon Award, citing her mission to inspire people with her music. She also performed a medley of her greatest hits and new single “Waking Up Dreaming.”
Ellen Pompeo and the cast of Grey’s Anatomy reunited on-stage to accept the Drama Show of 2022 award, thanking both fans who have been with them in the beginning and those who have just found them.
The annual event played host to the biggest names in entertainment including in-person appearances from award winners and presenters such as Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, David Spade, Dwyane Wade, Heidi Klum, Laverne Cox, Mariska Hargitay Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair and more.
Check out the full winners list and more photos below:
THE MOVIE OF 2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022
The Adam Project
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022
Top Gun: Maverick
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022
Don’t Worry Darling
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Chris Hemsworth
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Elizabeth Olsen
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Austin Butler
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Adam Sandler
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Elizabeth Olsen
THE SHOW OF 2022
Stranger Things
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022
Grey’s Anatomy
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022
Never Have I Ever
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022
The Kardashians
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022
Noah Schnapp
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022
Ellen Pompeo
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022
Mariska Hargitay
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022
Selena Gomez
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022
The Kelly Clarkson Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022
Selma Blair
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022
Khloé Kardashian
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022
Stranger Things
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022
Harry Styles
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022
Taylor Swift
THE GROUP OF 2022
BTS
THE SONG OF 2022
About Damn Time – Lizzo
THE ALBUM OF 2022
Midnights – Taylor Swift
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022
Carrie Underwood
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022
Becky G
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022
Latto
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022
Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022
BTS
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022
Left and Right – Charlie Puth and BTS
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022
Selena Gomez
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022
MrBeast
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022
Kevin Hart: Reality Check
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022
Serena Williams
THE POP PODCAST OF 2022
Archetypes: Meghan Markle
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.