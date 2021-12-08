Bossip Video

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards took place Tuesday and brought out a bevy of celebs rocking designer threads.

Taking place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, rhis year’s awards once again celebrated all forms of entertainment, chosen entirely by the people. The Awards were hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson who walked the carpet in a blue velveteen suit.

He was joined on the carpet by The “People’s Icon” Award honoree Halle Berry who posed alongside Cardi B.

Cardi not only took a pic with Halle, but she also presented the actress with her award while rocking a Sol AngelAnn dress.

Porsha Williams represented Bravos’ “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” which was nominated for a People’s Choice Award in the Best Reality Show category…

and she did so while looking stunning in a black floor length gown.

Fellow Bravo-lebrities “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” were in attendance…

and Garcelle Beauvais was a style standout in pink Carolina Herrera.

She later posed with an equally pretty in pink H.E.R. who paid musical tribute to the life and legacy of Motown legend, Marvin Gaye.

“Fashion Icon” Award winner Kim Kardashian attended the awards and as previously reported, thanked Kanye for influencing her style.

 

She wore head-to-toe Balenciaga and oversized glasses for the awards.

She was presented with her award by last year’s winner, Tracee Ellis Ross who also wore Balenciaga…

and Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner were on hand to support alongside Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

Khloé and Kris later hit the stage to accept the award for the Reality Show Of 2021 and Khloe’s attendance marked the first time she’s been seen since the Tristan Thompson baby scandal. 

Also seen on the scene was a “Dirty” Christina Aguilera who took home The “Music Icon” Award…

Rocsi Diaz…

 

“Twinkle Toed” Iman Shumpert…

 

Leslie Jones…

Lil Rel Howery…

and the evening’s red carpet host Laverne Cox.

YOU tell us; whose People’s Choice Awards look was your fave?

