Sleigh SZN: Coco Jones, Draya Michele, Tia Mowry & More Stun At REVOLVE Winterland In LA

Happy Sleigh SZN!

Revolve and AT&T teamed up for a star-studded Winterland that brought out Draya Michele, Coco Jones, Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow, Natalia Bryant, and more to the immersive holiday-themed celebration in LA.

Known for its exclusive experiences, REVOLVE opened the interactive 3-day event to the public who enjoyed a festive pop-up shop, wreath making and cookie decorating, cotton candy stations, a ferris wheel, and special performances.

Peep all of the selects below:

One of the highlights of the event was Tia Mowry stepping out and slaying the carpet amid her high-profile split with Cory Hardrict.

This comes after she stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to talk about the “awakening” that led to the end of her 14-year marriage.

“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she revealed to the TODAY hosts. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family.” Tia continued, “But at the end of the day, it’s about self-love. When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening. And it’s not easy. It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it.”

Mowry went on to admit that going through the deaths of her grandmother and her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley’s niece, Alaina Housley, were contributing factors that went into her decision, putting life into perspective.

“I feel like when I started to, again, like I said, focus on myself, but there was this sadness,” she said. “And I knew that life is short. I had actually lost my grandmother. We had lost Alaina Housley. And both of them at the same time.” “There was just an ‘aha’ moment in me where I said, ‘You know what? We need to tap in, see what’s really going on with your happiness,” she continued. “Life is short. Let’s go. Let’s start working on you and really focusing on what really, really matters here, which is at the end of the day, your peace, your joy and your happiness.’”

Play

Another thing that helped Mowry come to her difficult decision? Therapy.

“I was in therapy, as well,” she said. “I’m a huge fan of therapy. It was all that together that gave me that ‘aha’ moment.”

Still, despite their marriage coming to an end, Tia is adamant that she doesn’t look at her relationship with Hardrict as a failure.

“My marriage was a success,” she said. “I look at it as like a curriculum when you’re in college or high school. You’re learning, you’re growing, you’re evolving, you’re creating. I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children. At the end of that curriculum, there’s a graduation, there’s a celebration. So that’s basically how I’m looking at it now.”

Tia’s sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, also spoke about the divorce to Entertainment Tonight, gushing over how well her twin sis is handling the divorce.