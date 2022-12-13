Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week everyone will be under the effects of the 12:12 portal and should continue to work on scripting their best life in their journals and getting prepared to do vision boarding at the top of the year.

Sagittarius season is all about living out loud, passionately, and having fun. Harness this energy in your daily life by choosing joy, keeping up with your spiritual hygiene, and softly activating boundaries when necessary.

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week!

CAPRICORN:

As we move into your birthday season, Spirit is asking you to stay in a state of gratitude regardless of any hardships that you currently face. You’re being asked to seek the lesson in every situation and simply ask for grace as you move through and move mountains. RED FLAG: If you’re dealing with some tough choices, now is the time to spend alone time meditating on them and asking for clarity to come to you in your dreams. SWEET SPOT: Harness your divine masculine to help you get more centered in your truth, power, and courage. You can do this by listening to Root Chakra meditations, wearing red, gold and orange, or taking up a vigorous activity (like wall climbing)

