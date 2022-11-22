Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

The sun enters Sagittarius from November 22-December 21, 2022. With the Sun in Sagittarius, our focus shifts from the need for an intimate connection with a person and with ourselves, to the desire to reach out to the world and connect with something larger than ourselves. The key here is to not over-commit or make big grandiose promises that honestly we will never be able to execute.

We also have New Moon in Sagittarius on November 23, 2022.

The New Moon in Sagittarius marks the beginning of a new cycle. Representing new beginnings, the New Moon occurs with the Sun and Moon’s alignment in the mutable fire sign of Sagittarius. It’s a time when we can focus on some of the constructive traits of the sign of the Archer – optimistic, enthusiastic, adventurous, honest, outspoken, independent – and consider how to positively incorporate these qualities into our lives.

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for you this week…

CAPRICORN:

: Your dreams should be set up with quite a bit of symbolism over the coming weeks and they are highlighting where Shadow Work is still needed. These messages are coming from your ancestors as they want you to work on healing various areas of your bloodline starting with your own traumas. Look at last week’s horoscopes to understand just how important it is that you do this at this time especially if you are single. RED FLAG: There may be some massive layoffs at work this week or in the coming weeks – no matter where you rank in your company it’s time to spiff up your resume and rewet your networks in search of better opportunities. SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been having some emotional confusion around a particular area of your life- know that water brings clarity. This can be getting to a body of water, sitting in a bath, or even just drinking more water while meditating.

