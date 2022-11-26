Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week all is pretty chill and thankfully so as those eclipses have been setting it off in every direction for the past few weeks.

Take note that Neptune Goes Direct in Pisces 12/3 and with Neptune direct, our creativity gets juiced and we feel confident about displaying this side of us. We also let go of wanting to be overly practical and in fact, can feel ridiculously optimistic about the future no matter the current state of affairs. Please no matter what, keep this same energy as we could all use it collectively.

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for you this week…

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

Some of you have been searching for “home”. But not in the traditional way, more like a secure place both within your emotional body, your partnerships, and even the next stage of your career. Spirit is asking that you spend this holiday season in solitude and journaling and going back in time to when you were a bit younger and maybe a bit more daring. What did that bold younger you really want to be? What was the dream life/style you envisioned? Now is the time to make your way “home” back to that. RED FLAG: Gifts of healing are set to blossom as you’ve been through a season of shadowy shifting. Accept them with grace even if they don’t look like what you thought they would. SWEET SPOT: Transmutation from the soul outward is upon you… Get ready to revel in your newfound power.

