Bossip Video

Week two of Tory Lanez’s Los Angeles trial is underway and it’s shaping up to be just as eventful as last week.

Yesterday, Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta dropped a bombshell and entered a shocking motion to add two new witness tampering charges.

These new chargers were based on testimony by Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Harris. In their testimonies, both claimed Tory offered them a million dollars to remain silent about the July 2020 shooting in the car afterward, said Ta according to Rolling Stone.

“It’s based on testimony by both the victim and Ms. (Kelsey) Harris,” about “statements the defendant made in the car, offering them a million dollars” to stay silent about the shooting that wounded Megan in both feet on July 12, 2020, Ta told the court.

Ta cited California Penal Code 136.1, which makes it a crime to attempt to dissuade a witness. With the charges being added so late in the trial the Judge denied the motion. Later the Judge also addressed the topic of Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard reportedly going missing. Judge Herriford said he would allow the prosecutors to wait to rest their case until giving more time to locate him. This means Tory’s lawyers will close their case and the prosecution can bring the witness after.

Kelsey Harris’ Diss Track Submitted For Evidence In Tory Lanez Trial

Another interesting development in the case was when Kathy Ta called Senior DA investigator Jody Little to the stand. Little’s September interview with Harris was played for the court in full coming in around 80 minutes. The interview also showed a very different memory of the night from Harris than what she gave in court.

According to Variety, Ta called Little to review lyrics written by Kelsey Harris in a diss track about the shooting. In the track “Bussin Back” Harris made a direct mention of the assault:

“(Who shot ya?) ‘Cause you know it wasn’t me / I was 10 toes down whenever you had beef.”

In cross-examination, Lanez’s attorney questioned the lyrics in the song that imply Megan lied to the DA.