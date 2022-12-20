Here’s What Happened When Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Seemingly Confirmed Their Canoodleship

Someone check on Michael B. Jordan

Lori got Damson Idris? She has gone too far now. pic.twitter.com/rf4JKD3Rmf — Rav. (@Ravyynnn) December 10, 2022

It certainly appears that Hot Girl Hall of Famer Lori Harvey has moved on to talented panty-sizzler Damson Idris based on their recent outing at swanky restaurant Olivetta in West Hollywood, CA over the weekend.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the pair arrived together at 8:16 p.m. and left at 10:32 p.m.

Damson was escorted to the passenger back seat of his Escalade by his personal security. His security then escorted Lori to the other side of the Cadillac behind the driver’s seat.

Moments later, the couple made their way to Catch Steak to join friends for Zack Bia’s birthday where they waited for all of the photogs to leave before sneaking out of the restaurant at 11:54 p.m.

Whether they’re just friends or actually boo’d up, we’re not quite sure (yet), but they seemingly confirmed rumors that had been swirling for weeks.

word on the street is Lori Harvey messing with Damson Idris ..she better back off.. pic.twitter.com/pjO1pt4K1p — 𝒞urleesi 🦋 (@jadorejcc) December 9, 2022

Also worth noting is Damson being cool with Lori’s ex Michael B. Jordan who posed alongside his fellow actor at the Highlight Room in LA back in April.

While fans eagerly await confirmation of Lori’s latest baeship, they can read her ESSENCE cover story (shared by Damson on his IG Story) where she opens up in ways we’ve never seen before.

Damson Idris shares Lori Harvey’s Essence Cover via Instagram Story 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oVtfVRSk50 — Best of Damson Idris (@dmsnidris) December 19, 2022

“Because I’ve been so quiet this whole time, the Internet has created narratives for me,” she said. “People are just taking whatever bits of gossip and rumors that they have, and then creating that as a truth. In reality, the majority of the time it’s so far from the truth. So, it can be tough.” She went on to share a piece of wisdom from her mother: “For those who know and love you, no answer is needed. But for those who don’t, no answer will do.” “That’s where the strong sense of self comes into play,” she continued. “Just understanding and really knowing who I am, and not letting the outside opinions or noise affect me internally.”

You can check out Lori’s ESSENCE cover story here and enjoy the Twitter hysteria over Damson and Lori’s rumored canoodleship on the flip.