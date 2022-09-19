Haute Girl Energy: Lori Harvey’s Most Screen-Lickable Slays During NYFW

Forever that girl

All eyes were on emerging fashion star Lori Harvey who stunned in every look at every buzzy event without breaking a sweat during this year’s star-studded NYFW.

The swooned over baddie turned heads at the Tom Ford, Michael Kors, and Fendi fashion shows, Vogue World fashion show, Harper’s BAZAAR icon’s party, REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation, and everywhere else she was spotted by photogs.

Check out some of her hottest looks below:

And yes, it’s safe to say Beyoncé’s super-powered ‘Renaissance’ album contributed to her baddie behavior.

Her latest takeover comes after she stunned with her sculpted physique and slither of side bewb at the star-studded ‘Me Time’ world premiere in Los Angeles.

Styled by Elly Karamoh, Harvey commanded the carpet in a unique (*Beyoncé voice*) Greg Lauren dress complete with a rustic hoodie.

“Marjorie and Steve Harvey believed in me and my vision before many,” said Karamoh in an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, adding, “and I am forever in debt to them. Besides Mr. Harvey being my client, he is also my mentor and a great example of a father figure.”

Ahead of the premiere, Lori and her baddie besties Erin Winters, Sofia Jamora, and Alyssa Brook took some ‘Me Time’ for themselves with a pamper day filled with breathwork, a sound bath, and massages.

The obsessed over model also found time between pamper sessions to surprise Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg with ‘Me Time’ robes.

What’s your fave Lori Harvey look from NYFW? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over fashion girl Lori on the flip.