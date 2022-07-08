Bossip Video

In post “Messy-co” messiness news…

In a recent post, The Original Hot Dog Shop owner and ex-fiancé of Porsha Williams, Dennis McKinley took to Instagram with some subtle shade as he posted “I been covered mine up, you late my baby (with a cross, heart, and dollar sign emojis).”

Although he didn’t tag the Bravo babe, fans assumed his post was regarding the matching cross, heart, and dollar sign mashup tattoos the couple got together in 2018. Dennis’s declaration comes on the heels of Porsha’s video of attempting to get a tattoo removed.

Porsha Posts Tattoo Removal:

The former #RHOA star, recently posted a video of herself at a medical office attempting to remove the tattoo from her neck, squirming and shouting about the pain. The tattoo removal professional is seen attempting to laser just behind her ear, being sure to get the tattoo she got while in a relationship with her baby daddy, and not the OTHER tattoo on her neck of her NEW fiance Simon’s middle name, Lyore.

Mind you, Simon also has a tattoo to commemorate his love story with Porsha. Simon’s, which was his very first tattoo, reads “Porsha” in cursive letters.

Porsha’s tattoo removal video was posted to her Instagram with the caption:

“Babyyyyyy, I’m down for the tattoo removal, but Hunty, I’ll be back when I get some numbing cream!! “That’ll do it. I’m out. #ImmediatelyNo #TattooRemoval”

Porsha and Dennis dated for a year before getting engaged in September 2018, just two months after she learned she was expecting. The two welcomed a baby girl Pilar Jhena McKinley in March of 2019. Porsha and Dennis split and broke off their engagement for the first time in 2019 amid Dennis admitting that he cheated while she was pregnant. They rekindled their romance and got re-engaged but ended things for good in 2020.

In what could be a response to Dennis’ trolling, Porsha recently posted a carousel of pics from a Costa Rica vacay and shared a message about what to do when your world becomes “chaotic or messy.”

“If your external world becomes chaotic or messy and you lose sight of your center, look to nature,” read part of the post. “Seasons change. Storms surge and cease. Rain pours down one day and the sun shines another. Leaves die and fall only to bloom with vibrancy and potential the next season.”

Included in the carousel was a post of Porsha raising both middle fingers.

Simon Guobadia Recently Praised Porsha

Simon, who recently celebrated the grade level graduation of 3 of his children took a moment to sing his fiance’s praises via IG while noting how he, Porsha, and the children’s moms co-parent effectively.

“Finally, I am blessed with a future wife in [Porsha] that loves and supports our village, by being present in every child’s life including her very own adorable Pilar (3). My prayer this Sunday is that other parents get to experience this same blessing as well – that of co-parenting effectively,” Simon ended his post. “Now, let’s go celebrate this family.”

Welp Simon, from your mouth to God’s ears.

Let’s hope this latest tiff between Porsha and Dennis doesn’t derail their ability to co-parent AGAIN.