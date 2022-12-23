Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine speaks outs in support of women who have suffered injustice ahead of the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial.

For the past two weeks, the most talked about subject in pop culture has been the Tory Lanez assault trial. The trial stems from a July 2020 altercation that resulted in Megan Thee Stallion being shot in her feet and requiring surgery. The situation was a gross display of how women are treated even when they are one of the biggest stars. Instead of grace Megan has been subjected to hatred and a lack of empathy.

Pardison Fontaine took to Instagram to get a few thoughts off his chest amid the Tory Lanez assault trial. Pardi offered something that has been missing over the past weeks, empathy for women who have been victims of violence.

“To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice”. “To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice I feel for you,” he wrote. “When you do find the courage to speak up .. it seems you will be ridiculed .. your credibility will [be] questioned .. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass .. in an instant, you can go from defendant in the eyes of the public .. to anyone with a daughter Sister mother niece or aunt.” He added, “I pray for their protection… I pray for their covering… I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Pardi’s message comes as a verdict in Tory Lanez’s assault trial will bring more chatter and weirdo opinions. You can read his full Instagram story post below.