The stars were out!

Netflix shut down Hollywood with its star-studded world premiere for upcoming basketball drama ‘Hustle‘ that brought out LeBron and Savannah James, LaKeith Stanfield, Usher, Queen Latifah, Adam Sandler, David Spade, Karrueche Tran, Jaleel White, Luenell, and many more for good vibes, big smiles, and hoops.

Other notable attendees included Jon Lovitz, Tacko Fall, Moritz “Moe” Wagner, Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews, Jarred Vanderbilt, James Goldstein, Larry “Bone Collector” Williams, Grayson “The Professor” Boucher, Diplo, Oliver Hudson, Kristine Leahy, Kai Jones, Paris Berelc, and Neal McDonough.

Peep all the essential blue carpet pics below:

In ‘Hustle,’ Stanley Sugerman’s (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled but the travel-weary Philadelphia 76ers scout with higher ambitions of being a coach remains stuck on the road looking for the next unknown talent.

His search around the world leads him to Spain where he discovers Bo Cruz (NBA player Juancho Hernangómez)–an incredible street ball player with a troubled past.

Stanley and Bo connect on and off the court with their passion for the game and as loving family men who want to prove they can win, in basketball and in life.

With the support of Stanley’s wife, Teresa (Queen Latifah), can the underdogs come out on top?

Peep the trailer below:

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar (and co-produced by LeBron and Maverick Carter), the inspirational drama stars Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Juancho Hernangómez, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Jaleel White, and Heidi Gardner.

“LeBron’s company and [producer] Joe Roth sent over the script, and I was like, “Wow, this is definitely something I could get excited about,” said Sandler in an interview with EW. “I liked the feeling of it, the father-son relationship that comes out of it, and I just connected to a lot of stuff in it, [like how] having to go on the road and missing your family hurts. And some of the advice my character gives Bo Cruz in the movie is: “If you’re gonna go after it, that’s got to be the thing you think about the most. You can’t stop thinking about it.” When I was younger and coming up in the comedy world, that was kind of my thought process at the time. If you’re dying to do something, that’s got to become the focus, and you’ve probably got to not think about too many other things.”

‘Hustle’ dribbles its way into select theaters and Netflix on June 8th.