Lori Harvey is opening up about her love life, dishing on why this season of her life is all about self-love instead of getting into another relationship. She’s also shutting down rumors that she was respectively Bad Boy booed up with a father and his son.

The SKN by LH mogul stopped by E! News to talk to host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton about her recent ESSENCE cover, which highlights her current life as a proudly single woman.

“I just feel like I’m growing, I feel like I’m growing as a woman, as an individual…so I just feel like, you know, this time is about me,” she said about the cover. “Self love, self growth, just being patient with myself in every stage as I’m growing.”

Harvey also revealed the simple relationship advice she’s received from her famous father, Steve Harvey, which helps her focus on what she really wants out of life.

“Just remember that you’re the prize, always,” she said, quoting the Family Feud host. “That’s, like, his golden slogan for me.” She went on to clarify what that advice means, saying: “It just means not compromising on my values, my happiness, my peace. Not settling for less than what I know I deserve, and not being afraid to walk away from a situation if it’s no longer serving me.”

While Lori definitely speaks her mind now, that hasn’t always been the case. Despite her many public relationships, there have also been rumors linking Harvey to people she’s never actually met in real life, and she’s kept quiet about many of those false headlines.

“Because I’m so quiet, there have been so many stories that have been made up about me,” she admitted. “Like I’ve seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody and we have this whole relationship, and I’ll see the guy and I’m like, ‘I’ve actually never even met him before.'”

She even touched on her supposed relationships with Diddy and his son, Justin Combs, and while she didn’t name drop the father/son duo, she did deny the rumor…though she didn’t clarify any further.

“I’ve heard I’ve dated a father and son before,” she told Bailon-Houghton, who went on to ask if that rumor was true. “Absolutely not true.”





In 2019 a 22-year-old Lori was spotted holding hands and spending time in Italy with Diddy, 49, alongside her parents Steve and Marjorie Harvey. The alleged coupling raised eyebrows not only because of their age difference but because rumors swirled that the It Girl previously dated Diddy’s son Justin Combs.

In September of that year, even more eyebrows were raised after Lori was spotted partying with the father/son duo (on two different occasions) in Atlanta.

Maybe she didn’t ever officially date Justin (?) but either way, Lori said what she said.

