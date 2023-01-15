Bossip Video

Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer Hit-Boy announced a new musical collaboration during ComplexCon. Hit-boy is teaming up with PATRÓN Tequila for a luxurious approach to making music. PATRÓN is without a doubt the No. 1 super-premium tequila and he is one of the hottest producers in the game. With that, both sides are collaborating to show the detail and preparation it takes to be great. Hit-Boy is showcasing his craft with the music and Patrón with the newly released Patrón El Alto.

Hit-Boy Enlist Offset For the Patrón El Alto Tequila Inspired Track “2 Live”

The partnership between Hit-Boy, Mass Appeal, and Patrón will deliver great music, great content, and elite drinks.

“This new collaboration with PATRÓN EL ALTO is extremely exciting. First of all, they threw the best party Las Vegas has ever seen, with the finest tequila anyone has ever tasted. It also feels like a full circle moment – PATRÓN has always been my go-to tequila since the beginning, so as my career is reaching new heights, it’s only fitting that I partner with PATRÓN which has also reached new heights with the launch of PATRÓN EL ALTO. I’m honored to be part of the PATRÓN Familia, and to bring my story with the brand to life in the only way I know how – through music”- Hit-Boy Noted

Hit-Boy’s partnership with Patrón tequila is starting off with a blaze as Hit-Boy releases the single “2 Live“. For the track, he enlisted the help of Atlanta rapper Offset, marking his first release since the passing of Takeoff. You can watch the visual for “2 Live” below.