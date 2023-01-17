In the premiere episode of Revolt’s The Jason Lee Show, Cardi B is sharing for the first time what happened in the minutes after she and her husband learned about Takeoff’s murder.

Back in November, the world was left shocked by the news of Takeoff’s fatal shooting, and while police have arrested the suspected shooter, fans, friends, and family are still in deep mourning. Offset and Quavo both posted their tributes to Takeoff and spoke at his funeral but have yet to speak further. Now Cardi B is speaking out and detailing what happened in her household amid news of the tragedy.

According to Cardi, she was so disturbed to hear what happened that she smacked Offset and told him “not to say” that Takeoff was dead. She also shared that Offset was so upset that he vomited and screamed.

“We were in bed. We were supposed to go to LaLa’s party in New York, and my daughter threw up all over my costume,” Cardi said. “Halloween was over ’cause it was just so much throw-up on the costume and I ain’t have nothing to wear. “So we just fell asleep, and out of nowhere, Offset’s phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing. Offset picked up the phone and he was just like, ‘No!’ He’s screaming and screaming. He’s screaming like, ‘No! No! No! No!’ He’s like, ‘TakeOff is dead.’ I smacked him and said, ‘Don’t say that!’ And then he’s just like screaming and throwing things, throwing up, running all over. And I was so scared, I was crying so much. It was terrible.”

Despite any previous Migos break up rumors, it’s important to remember that the group is family before anything. Grieving never goes away and hopefully, Quavo and Offset are taking time to heal and process Takeoff’s death.

You can listen to Cardi B detail finding out about Takeoff’s passing below.

The full episode airs tonight on Revolt’s linear channel with weekly episodes airing at 10PM ET and on REVOLT’s digital platform on Wednesdays.