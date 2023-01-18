Bossip Video

Antonio Brown loses his Snapchat account after irresponsibly sharing sexually explicit photos of the mother of his children.

A year ago Antonio Brown displayed the most bizarre actions most people have seen during a live football game. Brown took off his pads and skipped through the endzone and left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for good. AB has been on a wild ride since leaving football. Allegedly Brown has been selling fake watches and exposing himself at hotel pools.

In Antonio Brown’s post-NFL career, he has been documenting life on Snapchat. Nobody uses Snapchat that much anymore so we assume he is being paid to curate “content”. On Snapchat, he has taken several jabs at Tom Brady and even posted a photoshop of his ex-wife Gisele naked. According to TMZ, AB has gone too far and his Snapchat account has been suspended. AB reportedly shared sexually explicit content on his account of the mother of his children. His ex Chelsie Kyriss responded sharing she reported his account and apologized to anyone who looked up to Brown.

“I have reported his page and all pictures,” Chelsie says. “Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model.”

“I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well.”

Hopefully, AB stays off social media and focuses on putting his god-given talents to use.