The Real Housewives of Potomac highlighted a messy Mexico blowup that featured allegations about “blue eyes” and a lookalike “blonde in Georgetown” who’s allegedly seeing someone’s beau.

On Sunday things reached a fever pitch between Robyn Dixon and Karen Huger after Karen alleged that Robyn’s upcoming wedding to Juan Dixon is fake, in part because the Coppin State coach has a “girlfriend” who he’s been spotted around town with.

Fresh off of feuding with Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, The Grand Dame set her sights on Robyn for “attacking her reputation” and suggested that the housewife tread lightly considering that she knows several secrets about her.

According to Karen, Robyn is well aware that her partner Juan Dixon is dating a mystery blonde who he parades around Georgetown while holding hands.

“She lives in Montgomery County and they always date in Georgetown,” said Karen to Ashley Darby while #RHOP producers dubbed the scene the “Grand & Dame Special Potomac Unit.”

Karen also added that the “beautiful, natural, matured” woman looks like her (something #RHOP producers harped on with a sketch), and said Robyn “absolutely knows” who she is.

Ashley of course immediately told the other housewives what she heard and then discussed it with Robyn who promptly called Juan. The coach told his ex-wife and current fiancée to ignore Karen and exploded in anger.

“Karen don’t know me!’ yelled Juan. ‘You know me, I don’t go out! I’m nowhere in f***ing DC! Tell them to cut that bulls*** out! I’m going to cuss one of them f***ing women out, Robyn!’

Ashley reveals to Robyn what Karen told her, & Robyn calls Juan. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/nZ02fw2trk — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) January 23, 2023

#RHOP Chris & Eddie when they heard the rumor of them flirting with Deborah: *calmy denied and laughed it off* Juan after Robyn asked him about the alleged mystery blonde: pic.twitter.com/5cKZy034pk — 🐝 (@beydisciple) January 23, 2023

Shortly thereafter Karen and Robyn faced off because Robyn told the other ladies that the housewife is a “fake, phony, and bulls***er.”

“Karen I’ve always felt that way about you, since I’ve met you,” said Robyn.

Karen then responded and accused Robyn of attacking her.

“I respect a woman that stands up and says, ‘I’m gonna speak up for my friend. I’m gonna defend my friend.’ I’m cool with that,” said Karen. “If you had cut it off there, we would be fine. But you went deeper. You attacked my integrity. And that is what you’re not gonna do.”

She continued,

“I’m not mean-spirited. I have known s*** for years. I have stood by you. But you take a dig at me every chance you get. You took my friends in this circle and you told them to look out and be careful and that she [Karen] is fake s***. I’m not fake s***, and what is fake is this wedding!”

Karen wasn’t done however, she then brought up the “blonde girl in Georgetown” and several of the ladies agreed that they heard about the rumor. Karen then continued to rail against Robyn’s “fake” wedding while Robyn insisted that she stop asking about her nuptials.

Things took a turn however when Robyn alleged that she had pictures of Karen in Las Vegas with a blue-eyed man in Washington Red Skins gear. Her accusation is reigniting previous allegations that she’s cheating on Ray Huger with a man nicknamed “Blue Eyes.”