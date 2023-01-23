The Real Housewives of Potomac highlighted a messy Mexico blowup that featured allegations about “blue eyes” and a lookalike “blonde in Georgetown” who’s allegedly seeing someone’s beau.
On Sunday things reached a fever pitch between Robyn Dixon and Karen Huger after Karen alleged that Robyn’s upcoming wedding to Juan Dixon is fake, in part because the Coppin State coach has a “girlfriend” who he’s been spotted around town with.
Fresh off of feuding with Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, The Grand Dame set her sights on Robyn for “attacking her reputation” and suggested that the housewife tread lightly considering that she knows several secrets about her.
According to Karen, Robyn is well aware that her partner Juan Dixon is dating a mystery blonde who he parades around Georgetown while holding hands.
“She lives in Montgomery County and they always date in Georgetown,” said Karen to Ashley Darby while #RHOP producers dubbed the scene the “Grand & Dame Special Potomac Unit.”
Karen also added that the “beautiful, natural, matured” woman looks like her (something #RHOP producers harped on with a sketch), and said Robyn “absolutely knows” who she is.
Ashley of course immediately told the other housewives what she heard and then discussed it with Robyn who promptly called Juan. The coach told his ex-wife and current fiancée to ignore Karen and exploded in anger.
“Karen don’t know me!’ yelled Juan. ‘You know me, I don’t go out! I’m nowhere in f***ing DC! Tell them to cut that bulls*** out! I’m going to cuss one of them f***ing women out, Robyn!’
Shortly thereafter Karen and Robyn faced off because Robyn told the other ladies that the housewife is a “fake, phony, and bulls***er.”
“Karen I’ve always felt that way about you, since I’ve met you,” said Robyn.
Karen then responded and accused Robyn of attacking her.
“I respect a woman that stands up and says, ‘I’m gonna speak up for my friend. I’m gonna defend my friend.’ I’m cool with that,” said Karen. “If you had cut it off there, we would be fine. But you went deeper. You attacked my integrity. And that is what you’re not gonna do.”
She continued,
“I’m not mean-spirited. I have known s*** for years. I have stood by you. But you take a dig at me every chance you get. You took my friends in this circle and you told them to look out and be careful and that she [Karen] is fake s***. I’m not fake s***, and what is fake is this wedding!”
Karen wasn’t done however, she then brought up the “blonde girl in Georgetown” and several of the ladies agreed that they heard about the rumor. Karen then continued to rail against Robyn’s “fake” wedding while Robyn insisted that she stop asking about her nuptials.
Things took a turn however when Robyn alleged that she had pictures of Karen in Las Vegas with a blue-eyed man in Washington Red Skins gear. Her accusation is reigniting previous allegations that she’s cheating on Ray Huger with a man nicknamed “Blue Eyes.”
Robyn Dixon Alleges That Karen Huger Is Cheating With “Blue Eyes”
While still seething from the argument with Karen, Robyn provided “receipts” of the Grand Dame with Blue Eyes.
“Y’all wanna see the picture?” asked Robyn to the group while showing them a photo on her phone.
“May I see the pic?” asked the Grand Dame. “No you may not,” said Robyn.
“This is Blue Eyes, y’all!” said Robyn while holding up her phone before doubling down on her cheating accusation to #RHOP cameras.
“That’s Karen, that’s the color of her wig, that’s her back fat, that’s her ashy crusty feet. That’s her!”
The pettiness wasn’t over however because Karen had some accusations of her own.
Karen Huger Alleges That Juan Dixon Hit On Her
In retaliation to Robyn’s Blue Eyes allegation, Karen alleged that Juan Dixon hit on her and wanted her to be the third in a potential threesome.
“You know why Juan would want to cuss me out?” asked Karen. “Because I’ve been protecting Juan.”
She then alleged that Juan hugged her so tight that her “breasts touched her vertebrae” and he whispered in her ear that he wants her to join him and Robyn.
“I want you to be the number three in the threesome,” Karen claimed he said.
“I don’t care,” said Robyn while Charrisse alleged that she was delusional.
As you can imagine #RHOP watchers have lots to say about this week’s episode and they’re weighing in.
Robyn: “I don’t know about ya’ll, but I felt that Karen was very mean girl-ish.”
This reunion’s going to be interessssssting!
What do YOU think about the Robyn Dixon Vs. Karen Huger feud on The Real Housewives of Potomac?
