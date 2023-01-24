Brittany Bell is taking a moment to brag about the oldest of her and Nick Cannon’s three children, Golden Sagon.
The 35-year-old mother of three took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of her and Golden in the car together, in which she quizzed him on some spelling words. Even though the little guy is only 5 years old, he was easily able to spell words like “knowledge” and “silence.”
“I just want to show you something,” Bell began in the video. “I’ve been busy in school, busy in the mom life, but I’m so proud of my son, he inspires me. Let me tell you why, look.”
The video went on to show papers with the results from a skill assessment taken by the toddler, who started the second grade at 5 years old.
“Golden got tested for his abilities, and he’s at grade level four,” Brittany continued. “Although he’s not even six, he’s in second grade. He’s scoring in everything at a fourth-grade level. This is amazing. He blew me away. He inspires me.”
Looks like Golden has quite the bright future ahead of him!
In addition to Golden, Bell also shares daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and son Rise Messiah, 4-months, with Cannon. The Masked Singer host is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey; Legendary Love, 6 months, with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.
Cannon is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 19 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who recently welcomed their third child, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 10 weeks. He also shares two children with Alyssa Scott — daughter Halo Marie, 6 weeks, and son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.