Bossip Video

Brittany Bell is taking a moment to brag about the oldest of her and Nick Cannon’s three children, Golden Sagon.

The 35-year-old mother of three took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of her and Golden in the car together, in which she quizzed him on some spelling words. Even though the little guy is only 5 years old, he was easily able to spell words like “knowledge” and “silence.”

“I just want to show you something,” Bell began in the video. “I’ve been busy in school, busy in the mom life, but I’m so proud of my son, he inspires me. Let me tell you why, look.”