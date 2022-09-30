Rise Messiah Cannon: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell

10 down, [at least] one more to go for a persistently procreating papa…

Nick Cannon is a proud father of 10. The host announced Friday, September 30 that he and Brittany Bell welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Rise Messiah Cannon.

“Another Blessing!!!” Cannon shared on Instagram. “As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need.”

Cannon also praised Bell for being the “rock and foundation” of his fatherhood journey before noting that she had a difficult 48-hour delivery.

“She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general. For our third child she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones! I am learning that is the best GIFT! She introduced me to the concept of a BlessingWay! As you can see in the video, a bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child’s entrance to Earth! And boy did we need it! Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.❤️”

This is the duo’s third child. They also share a son, Golden Sagon, 5, and a daughter Powerful Queen, 1, who are featured in a video of baby Rise Messiah’s Blessingway.

This latest birth comes after Cannon became a father of 9 on Wednesday, September 14 by welcoming a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

He’s also still expecting a child with DJ Abby De La Rosa who’s also the mother of his 1-year-old twin sons, Zion and Zillion.

The Wild ‘N Out creator also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey…

as well as his 10-week-old son Legendary Cannon with model Bre Tiesi.

He is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

In June, Cannon responded to rumors that he had “three more babies” on the way.

“When you say ‘on the way’, what count are you at? The stork is on the way, yes,” Cannon told Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast. “If you thought the numbers i put up in 2021 was big, wait until 2022…if you thought the number was big last year…”

Baby Rise Messiah is the second child he’s welcomed since then.

What do YOU think about procreating papa Nick Cannon welcoming yet another child?