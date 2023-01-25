Here’s How Disneyland Resort Is Celebrating Black History Month This Year

Alright now!

Disneyland Resort is treating guests to powerhouse performances, culturally rich experiences, and special menus at the parks during Black History Month.

A popular resort tradition for over a decade, “Celebrate Gospel” returns to the Fantasyland Theatre at Disneyland park on Feb. 18 and Feb. 25.

The soul-stirring Gospel music showcase features uplifting performances by award-winning recording artists and community choirs with their own unique style.

Gospel star Jekalyn Carr takes the stage on Feb. 18 with special guest singer-songwriter Melvin Crispell, III, and a cappella group Sacred Groove.

On Feb. 25, Grammy-winning singer/syndicated radio host Erica Campbell will hit the stage with special guest DOE and powerhouse vocal ensemble The Singers of Soul.

In addition to its African-inspired menu items available year-round, Troubadour Tavern will offer a special honey-glazed fried chicken bowl and red velvet Bundt cake with other restaurants featuring limited-time menu items.

From Feb. 9 through March 5, Black-owned food truck Wings ‘N Waffles will serve up delicious sandwiches, plates, and more near the building adjacent to Star Wars Trading Post in the Downtown Disney District.

Guests can also enjoy family crafts and vibe to live R&B, Reggae, Funk, Motown, Jazz, Doo-Wop, and Gospel performances at the Downtown Disney District each evening in February.

The Mood Indigo Group will smooth things out with live jazz inside the Great Hall of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa with live jazz the entire month.

At the Disneyland Hotel, overnight guests can paint an animation cel with artwork of Princess Tiana from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Princess and the Frog.

For a limited time beginning in mid-February at Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure park, guests could encounter Moon Girl from the Disney Branded Television and Disney+ series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur which debuts on Feb. 10 on Disney Channel and Feb. 15 on Disney+.

The series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings through a portal into present-day New York City.

Presented on select days at the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland park, the live stage production “Tale of the Lion King” dazzles with the rhythm of the Pride Lands.

In New Orleans Square, Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets offers home goods, apparel, and more in a shop inspired by The Princess and the Frog.

At Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure park, guests can catch up with the Black Panther and Dora Milaje when they’re not saving the world.