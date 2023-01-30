’You People’ Trends As No. 1 Movie On Netflix, Sends Twitter Into A TIZZY

Did you watch?

Everyone’s buzzing over raucous comedy You People that trended as Netflix’s number one movie the entire weekend while stirring up hilarious chaos across social media.

Directed by Kenya Barris, the buzzy film centers around Ezra (Jonah Hill) and Amira (Lauren London) falling for each other despite their very different backgrounds as a jewish man and muslim woman.

In a recent appearance on Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, London shared a funny story about her first time meeting her costar Jonah Hill in real-life.

“When we first met, we met, like – I think we had a meeting like a couple of weeks before we shot. And he had this big van parked in the valet and I’m like trying to get in, I’m honkin’ like, ‘who is blocking?'” “And he comes out, like, ‘I think I’m supposed to meet you today.’ And I’m like, ‘oh, you are. How you doin’?'” “Jonah is really my homeboy in real life. I love me some Jonah Hill.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fallon asked if director Kenya Barris had to “beg” for her to join the cast and London revealed that she had some hang-ups. “He didn’t have to beg me. But I wasn’t sure if this was aligned with where I was going, work-wise.”

“I just wanted to make sure that, yes, the story had – it was a brilliant script and it was extremely funny. But – there was more to be told than just the comedy and I wanted to make sure that the soul was in there. And so those were my concerns.”

You People also stars David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, La La Anthony, Yung Miami, Bryan Greenberg and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

What was your favorite part of You People? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the Netflix premiere on the flip.