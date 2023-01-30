’You People’ Trends On Netflix, Sends Twitter Into A TIZZY
’You People’ Trends As No. 1 Movie On Netflix, Sends Twitter Into A TIZZY
Did you watch?
Everyone’s buzzing over raucous comedy You People that trended as Netflix’s number one movie the entire weekend while stirring up hilarious chaos across social media.
Directed by Kenya Barris, the buzzy film centers around Ezra (Jonah Hill) and Amira (Lauren London) falling for each other despite their very different backgrounds as a jewish man and muslim woman.
In a recent appearance on Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, London shared a funny story about her first time meeting her costar Jonah Hill in real-life.
“When we first met, we met, like – I think we had a meeting like a couple of weeks before we shot. And he had this big van parked in the valet and I’m like trying to get in, I’m honkin’ like, ‘who is blocking?'”
“And he comes out, like, ‘I think I’m supposed to meet you today.’ And I’m like, ‘oh, you are. How you doin’?'”
“Jonah is really my homeboy in real life. I love me some Jonah Hill.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Fallon asked if director Kenya Barris had to “beg” for her to join the cast and London revealed that she had some hang-ups. “He didn’t have to beg me. But I wasn’t sure if this was aligned with where I was going, work-wise.”
“I just wanted to make sure that, yes, the story had – it was a brilliant script and it was extremely funny. But – there was more to be told than just the comedy and I wanted to make sure that the soul was in there. And so those were my concerns.”
You People also stars David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, La La Anthony, Yung Miami, Bryan Greenberg and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
What was your favorite part of You People? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the Netflix premiere on the flip.
#YouPeopleNetflix pic.twitter.com/uwvIMJeTzD
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) January 28, 2023
just watched You People & Lauren London…. pic.twitter.com/81uVIhK7ce
— Menace ² Society (@kingtreIII) January 28, 2023
Y’all worried about Lauren London kissing Jonah Hill in a movie when she was kissing this in real life 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K4w6AW2oMN
— Iceboxx O’Shea (@MeanieSigel) January 29, 2023
Watching ‘You People’ movie like 🤢 pic.twitter.com/HePAikIx11
— Thorfinn (@derrickshades) January 28, 2023
I just seen Jonah Hill kiss Lauren London pic.twitter.com/S88aQpoufi
— Jelon (@JelonMusks) January 29, 2023
Mike Epps called Jonah Hill the “white Barry White” and I laughed for 5 complete minutes.
— the cheshire cat (@Torranceisbest) January 28, 2023
When you're watching films you supposed to suspend reality most of the time but you expect us as the audience to think Jonah Hill is pulling Lauren London in an Uber? pic.twitter.com/Cvb9yUOXFT
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 29, 2023
Shonda Rhimes watching y’all slander Kenya Barris while using the same formula pic.twitter.com/0Kg1j9Y3FL
— The Immune Sister in Question 🏁💫 (@RaesRubies) January 29, 2023
Us: “How about a movie about a Black Man & a Black Woman being together”?
Kenya Barris: pic.twitter.com/CNglq52sFI
— Maady (@MaadyBK67) January 29, 2023
