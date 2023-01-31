Somebody call, Karen!
A Real Housewife of Potomac is trending after she admitted that she knew about a recent transgression in her relationship, despite denying it in a recent episode.
On Monday, Robyn Dixon made a revelation about her hubby Juan Dixon who was heard on the Bravo show ranting against allegations that he was spotted with a “blonde in Georgetown.” The accusation was made by the Grand Dame Karen Huger who said that Robyn knew Juan was seeing a mystery woman who lives in Montgomery County and is “beautiful, natural, matured” and looks like her.
Robyn denied knowing about the alleged side chick and called Juan who exploded in anger while saying, “Karen don’t know me! You know me, I don’t go out! I’m nowhere in f***ing DC!”
Despite Juan’s denial, a TikToker later posted claims from a woman who showed Juan’s name and information on a hotel room receipt as “proof” that he was unfaithful. The woman alleged that the cheating happened during the pandemic.
Fast forward to this week, and it looks like where there’s smoke there’s fire.
Robyn Dixon Admits To Knowing About Juan Dixon’s Mystery Woman
Robyn took to her “Reasonably Shady” podcast which she cohosts with Gizelle Bryant to admit that during COVID, a woman contacted her about Juan. The Bravolebrity said she figured a fellow housewife would bring it up on the show and she braced herself for the moment. She went on to note however that Juan and the woman did not date and only had an emotional affair.
“A young lady came forward and said she and Juan dated during Covid and she showed this hotel receipt with his name on it. What I wanna say [is] first of all—I was aware of the situation before we filmed season 7,” said Robyn.
“Because this one young lady was so pressed to tell me and tell you, Gizelle, I assumed she told the whole cast. So all of the season I’m just waiting on somebody to bring it up–that’s our life. I’m just ready for it, I’m waiting for it.”
She continued,
“When we’re in Mexico and Ashely says Karen was as talking about us—I’m like, this is it! And [then] she talks about him holding hands with a blonde in Georgetown that looks like Karen. I’m like, ‘okay, this is ridiculous.!’ It was kind of comical to me, however, I was already aware of the situation and I expected to talk about it in season 7.”
Robyn, who recently wed Juan which will be shown during the RHOP finale, said that she and her husband “worked through it” and denied that everything Karen said was completely accurate. She stopped short of revealing the full story however and said she would detail what happened on her Patreon for her subscribers.
“There are a lot of things that need to be cleared up about what’s beings said,” said Robyn who alleged the woman was trying to bribe Juan in an effort to become famous. “Yes, Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram. However, they did not date, he did not fly her anywhere and there is a reason why his name is on a hotel receipt which I will share on Patreon.”
“We dealt with the situation, it was definitely something we had to work through relationship-wise, maybe that’s why the wedding didn’t happen when y’all wanted it to,” she added.
Robyn admits Juan cheated on her last year and that she knew ahead of filming on Season 7, promising to reveal additional details about the affair on her Patreon. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/Qzg9d6BV4M
— TV Deets (@tvdeets) January 31, 2023
#RHOP watchers have since summarized what Robyn said on her Patreon and according to them, the housewife said that the hotel receipt was a mixup and Juan paid for it because the woman “lost her wallet.”
& put his card on file & left. 🫠 she was upset that he left and wouldn’t take her to run errands. Juan said he was confused bec she told him she was there to see her football player boyfriend. But, Juan called a friend to run these errands for her bec he didn’t want to.
— Yasmine. (@yas_realitea) January 31, 2023
Give Juan the attention he requires. Robyn agrees & indicates that she may neglect to give him the attention he needs because she doesn’t require the same level of attention/affection. Gizelle said she’s glad Juan didn’t deny it. #RHOP
— Yasmine. (@yas_realitea) January 31, 2023
This just keep getting better! Robyn explained the Hotel receipt on her Patreon (she might as well monetize a bad situation lol)saying THE GIRL LOST HER WALLET 😂 Juan got PLAYED!!! Girl “lost her wallet” so she could have proof ur man is CHEATING! #RHOPotomac #RHOP #RHOPReunion pic.twitter.com/4EIuXTTWvi
— Is BITCH better? (@JunkiesReality) January 31, 2023
so i’m just supposed to believe juan dixon paid for a fan’s hotel room because she lost her wallet and then left?! #rhop pic.twitter.com/FxHsbiiFGM
— nadirah (@hinadirah) January 31, 2023
As you can imagine #RHOP watchers and even the #RHOP cast is up in arms about the big secret; hit the flip for their reactions.
Chris Bassett, the husband of Candiace Dillard, took offense to Robyn charging people on Patreon for the truth considering that he faced false allegations throughout the season. He also blasted Robyn’s friends Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant for keeping their friend’s secret.
so wait….there were TRUTHS that were omitted/not filmed during our season…as a cast, we chose to tell FALSEHOODS & LIES about innocent people all season long & now we are charging for the truth? 🤔🤔 WTF. i’m good on this bullshit #rhop
— Chris Bassett (@cbassett33) January 31, 2023
* **not mad at robyn***
— Chris Bassett (@cbassett33) January 31, 2023
Dr. Wendy Osefo and (of course) Karen Huger shared similar comments…
Clown behavior… 🤣🌽
— Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) January 31, 2023
Well you don’t say…….
— Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) January 31, 2023
and super producer Carlos King who previously worked on the Real Housewives of Atlanta weighed in.
I’ve said every week on my podcast that something was off about the season. So while REAL story was happening we were subjected to made up info? Chile we gonna address this on my podcast. #RealitywiththeKing #rhop https://t.co/MbEyQivwR2
— Carlos King (@thecarlosking_) January 31, 2023
Some #RHOP watchers think Robyn should be fired or demoted, and others are just simply disappointed.
So am I crazy for thinking that Robyn should be fired or demoted over this?
Other HW’s have been fired or demoted for not sharing their whole personal story (Kenya, Porsha, LuAnn, etc.)
What makes this situation different? Why is Robyn above reproach? #RHOP pic.twitter.com/9V5tJJArnV
— CAPRICORN’S GROOVE (@Btchnotme) January 31, 2023
This would explain 4 things!
1. Why they were desperate to get Cha Cha back to take the focus off this had it been brought up.
2. Why Robyn seemed so aggressive going into season 7.
3. Why Juan went off like he did.
4. Why they focused on everyone else.
DREADFUL. 😩 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/xD8ZjEYanz
— The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) January 31, 2023
@Andy #RHOP surely this is grounds for firing a housewife?! Season over and done with reunion filmed and then they use their own platform to give a bullshit narrative. It’s a reality show. A whole season accusing good men of wandering eyes just to cover for their own. Again?!
— Kathy Hilton’s tequila (@Princessxmel) January 31, 2023
So this whole season, we had to listen to all the fake flirting accusations from randoms when we could’ve been discussing TRUE TEA about Robyn and Juan??Production owes Chris and Eddie an APOLOGY, and Production owes us an explanation of why Robyn has so much PRIVILEGE😏💅🏾 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/JpzlErc0rB
— TeamKandiAlways💋 (@teamkandialways) January 31, 2023
Chris’ wife Candiace Dillard also weighed in and went on a rant about housewives “burying the lede” while spreading false stories. Candiace was referencing Robyn’s friend Gizelle Bryant ignoring the Juan story but alleging that Chris Bassett made her uncomfortable.
“It’s wack,” said Candiace.
Chyyyyleee.
— CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) January 31, 2023
Wow: A Thread:
Our boss’s favorite clap back when we’re playing coy about certain aspects of our lives is: “you’re on a reality show about your life.” There is an expectation that – doing no harm – we show up to this platform as our authentic selves.
— CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) January 31, 2023
And while we “reserve the right to be judicious about what we share,”there is a special brand of audacity attached to individuals who will knowingly bury the lede in exchange for damning and salacious lies that stand to cause irreparable harm to innocent people.
— CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) January 31, 2023
It tarnishes the integrity of the premise of our show. It tap dances on the intelligence of the viewership that champion our stories and discover their own parallels in our lives. And when it’s not that deep, it simply occludes amusement.
— CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) January 31, 2023
It’s not entertaining. It’s not interesting. It’s wack.
— CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) January 31, 2023
Why be open or genuine or authentic when the least of us can rob our viewers of the truth and continually be rewarded for it?
— CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) January 31, 2023
What are we doing? And a better question, what are y’all watching?
— CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) January 31, 2023
BLOOP!
As for Robyn, she’s seemingly unbothered and posted a snarky comment in her InstaStory.
What do YOU think about Robyn Dixon admitting to knowing about Juan’s “communication” with another woman?
